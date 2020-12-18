The Christmas season is around the corner and the American e-commerce giant - Amazon is all set to host another sale this month. To be called 'Amazon Fab Phones Fest Sale 2020', the sale is slated to commence on December 22, 2020. During the sale, smartphones & accessories of brands such as Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi, OnePlus & more will be offered with up to 40 percent off. Amazon India has partnered with HDFC Bank to provide up to Rs 1,500 instant discount through HDFC Bank cards & EMI transactions. Amazon India Launches 'Saathi', Peer Mentorship Programme for Sellers to Exchange Knowledge and Share Best Practices.

Amazon Fab Phones Fest Sale 2020 (Photo Credits: Amazon India)

In addition to this, devices will be listed on the e-commerce website with no-cost EMI & exchange offers as well. A microsite generated by Amazon has revealed several phones that will be available during the sale, but the discounted price of those devices will be announced tomorrow. These phones include Samsung Galaxy M51, OnePlus Nord 5G, Galaxy M21, Apple iPhone 11, Redmi 9 Prime, OnePlus 8T 5G, Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, Galaxy M31.

Price of mobile accessories such as Realme Power Banks, headsets, mobile cases, covers, cables & chargers will also be revealed tomorrow. The e-commerce giant is currently offering a discount on Redmi Note 9 Pro for 4GB RAM + 64GB model. The device can be purchased at Rs 12,999 which is Rs 1,000 less than the original price.

