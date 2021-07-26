Redmi Note 10T 5G smartphone will be made available for the first sale today in India via Amazon Prime Day Sale 2021. The device is a rebadged version of Poco M3 Pro 5G. As a reminder, Redmi launched its Note 10T 5G in the country last week. Today, the handset will be offered with an instant discount of Rs 1,000 via HDFC Bank credit cards and easy EMI transactions, no-cost EMI on select cards for orders above Rs 3,000 and an EMI option via Amazon India. Moreover, the phone will also be available for sale on Mi Home Stores, Mi.com and offline retailers. Amazon Prime Day Sale 2021: Live Offers & Discounts on iPhone 12 Pro, OnePlus 9, Galaxy M42 5G & More.

Redmi Note 10T 5G comes in four shades - Mint Green, Metallic Blue, Chromium White and Graphite Black. It sports a 6.5-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels and a refresh rate of 90Hz.

Redmi Note 10T 5G (Photo Credits: Redmi India)

The device comes powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC coupled with up to 6GB RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. For optics, the 5G phone features a 48MP main camera, a 2MP secondary shooter and a 2MP depth sensor. At the front, there is an 8MP selfie camera.

Redmi Note 10T 5G (Photo Credits: Redmi India)

The smartphone is fuelled by a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, a USB Type-C port, Infrared Blaster, 5G and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Coming to the pricing, Redmi Note 10T 5G is priced at Rs 13,999 for the 4GB + 64GB model whereas the 6GB + 128GB variant costs Rs 15,999.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 26, 2021 11:44 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).