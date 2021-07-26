Amazon Prime Day Sale, the most awaited e-commerce sale of the year is now live for Prime members and brings exciting offers across categories. The sale will run until tomorrow. Top smartphones from brands like OnePlus, Apple, Xiaomi, Samsung, Realme have been listed on the e-commerce website with amazing deals. Amazon India is offering 10 percent cashback on all purchases made using HDFC Bank credit and debit cards. If you are planning to buy a smartphone then this article is for you. We list down some of the key deals that are being offered on smartphones from the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2021. Amazon Prime Day Sale: Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition Online Sale at 12 AM IST; Check Prices & Offers.

Apple iPhone 12 Pro:

Apple iPhone 12 Pro (Photo Credits: Amazon India)

iPhone 12 Pro 128GB variant which retails at 1.19 lakh is now available at Rs 1.05 lakh. Other offers include up to Rs 13,400 off via exchange deals, EMI and no-cost EMI options. The 256GB and the 512GB is now listed at Rs 1.15 lakh and Rs 1.35 lakh respectively on the Amazon India website. Apple iPhone 12 Pro comes with an A12 Bionic processor, a 12MP triple rear camera setup, a 6.1-inch display and more.

OnePlus 9:

OnePlus 9 Wintermist (Photo Credits: OnePlus India)

Customers purchasing the OnePlus 9 phone will get flat Rs 500 instant discount with HDFC Bank debit cards (non-EMI) on a minimum purchase of Rs 5000, 10 percent instant discount on HDFC Bank debit/credit cards and EMI and up to Rs 13,400 off via exchange deals. The smartphone sports a 6.55-inch screen, a Snapdragon 888 processor, a 48MP triple rear camera setup and more.

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2021 (Photo Credits: Amazon India)

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G:

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G (Photo Credits: Samsung India)

The Galaxy M42 5G 6GB + 128GB variant is now listed on Amazon.in with a price tag of Rs 21,998. The 8GB + 128GB model is now available at Rs 23,999. Other offers include up to Rs 13,400 off via exchange deals, 6 months free screen replacement for Prime customers only, 10 percent instant HDFC Bank debit/credit cards and EMI.

Oppo F17:

Oppo F17 (Photo Credits: Oppo)

Oppo F17 with 6GB + 128GB variant is now listed on the e-commerce website with a price of Rs 16,990. Buyers can also avail no-cost EMI on select cards for orders above Rs 3,000, 6 months free screen replacement for Prime customers, up to Rs 13,400 off on exchange offers and 10 percent instant discount on HDFC Bank debit/credit cards.

In addition to this other smartphones such as Samsung Galaxy M02, iQOO 7 5G, iPhone 11, Vivo Y20G, Vivo V21 5G, Tecno Spark Go 2021, Redmi 9 Power, Redmi Note 9, Realme C11, iQOO Z3 5G and more are now available with decent discounts on Amazon India.

