Apple’s entry into the foldable smartphone market, a device reportedly named the iPhone Ultra, could occur earlier than previously anticipated. New industry reports suggest the handset may be unveiled in September 2026 alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. According to supply chain sources in China, Apple’s primary manufacturing partner, Foxconn, has already commenced trial production to test the viability of the new design.

The timing aligns with a potential mass production schedule starting in July 2026. If the testing phase meets Apple’s internal durability standards, the company may follow a release strategy similar to the 2017 launch of the iPhone X, where a high-end anniversary model was introduced alongside a more traditional lineup. Apple iPhone Fold New Leaks Suggest Dual-Layer Glass, Zero-Crease Display.

Apple Design Evolution and the Book-Style Fold

The iPhone Ultra is expected to feature a "book-style" folding mechanism, distinguishing it from the standard vertical slab design of previous generations. Leaks indicate the device will house a large 7.8-inch internal OLED display that functions similarly to a small tablet, featuring a refined hinge system designed to minimise the visible crease. On the exterior, a 5.5-inch cover screen is anticipated for standard tasks when the device remains closed.

In a departure from recent flagship trends, the foldable model may move away from Face ID. Instead, Apple is reportedly considering a return to Touch ID, integrated directly into the power button. Furthermore, the "Dynamic Island" could be replaced by smaller punch-hole camera cutouts on both the internal and external displays to maximise screen real estate.

Apple Next-Generation Hardware and LiquidMetal Hinge

Technical specifications suggest the iPhone Ultra will be powered by a new A20 Pro chipset, built on a highly efficient 2nm process. This processor is expected to handle the increased graphical demands of the larger display and enhanced multitasking capabilities. To ensure structural integrity, Apple is reportedly utilising a LiquidMetal hinge, a material known for superior strength and durability compared to traditional stainless steel or aluminium components.

The device's chassis is expected to retain the premium titanium frame currently found in the Pro series, complemented by Ceramic Shield or glass backing. Compared to existing competitors like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 or the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold, the iPhone Ultra is tipped to be slightly wider, offering a more expansive aspect ratio when fully unfolded.

Apple Market Context and Future Product Roadmap

The introduction of a foldable "Ultra" model marks a significant shift in Apple's product hierarchy. While the Ultra is positioned for a late 2026 reveal, the standard iPhone 18, iPhone 18e, and the next-generation iPhone Air are currently projected for an early 2027 arrival. This staggered release suggests Apple is treating the foldable as a distinct, ultra-premium category. iPhone 18 Pro to Skip Black Finish for 2nd Consecutive Year: Report.

As trial production continues at Foxconn facilities, industry analysts remain focused on whether Apple can resolve the long-term durability issues often associated with foldable screens. While the company has not officially confirmed the existence of the iPhone Ultra, the commencement of component testing indicates that the project has moved into an advanced stage of development.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (NDTV Profit), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 07, 2026 04:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).