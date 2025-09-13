Mumbai, September 13: Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max price has been reduced ahead of Flipkart Big Billion Days 2025 sale after the company launched its latest iPhone 17 series. The iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Air models were launched with a new A19 series chipset offering better performance, camera quality improvement and bigger batteries. Amid this, the tech giant reduced the prices of its older models.

Flipkart Big Billion Days 2025 will begin in India on September 23, 2025 and ahead of that, the iPhone 16 Pro Max price has been cut by Apple. The device was introduced last year with an A18 Pro chip and continued offering the same design as the previous models, with a triple camera triangularly placed on the rear. Spotify Lossless Audio Feature Starts Rolling Out for Premium Users in Select Markets; Know How To Enable Lossless Audio in Spotify App.

iPhone 16 Pro Max Price Drop Alert: Check Discount, Offers and More

Apple's iPhone 16 Pro Max is available on various e-commerce platforms at much lower rates than before. If the customers can wait, they can avail even more rewarding offers and save more money on the device during Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale on September 23, i.e. ahead of Diwali 2025. Apple launched this smartphone in India last year at INR 1,44,900 for the 256GB variant.

Now, the interested customers can buy the iPhone 16 Pro Max at INR 1,37,999 with 4% off. It is INR 7,000 cheaper than the original launch price on Flipkart. The e-commerce platform may offer this device at a huge discount during its Big Billion Days Sale event. On the other hand, the iPhone 16 Pro 128GB variant is available at INR 1,12,900. Discord App Used by Gen Z Protesters To ‘Vote’ on Nepal’s Next PM: What It Is and How It Works.

iPhone 16 Pro Max Specifications and Features (Highlights)

Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max offers a 48MP+48MP +12MP triple rear camera setup, unlike the 17 Pro Max, which has 48MP triple cameras. It has a 6.9-inch Super Retina XDR display, eSIM support, a 6-core A19 Pro processor and boasts 8.25mm thickness and 227 gram weight.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 13, 2025 10:35 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).