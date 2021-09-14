Apple, the American tech giant is all set to host its 'California Streaming' event tonight. During the event, the company is expected to launch the highly anticipated iPhone 13 Series, Watch Series 7 and Airpods 3. The iPhone 13 Series will comprise iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max models and will succeed the iPhone 12 Series which was launched last year. The event will commence at 10 am PDT (10:30 pm IST) and will be live-streamed via Apple's official YouTube and other social media channels. Apple Event 2021: iPhone 13 Series, Apple Watch Series 7 & AirPods 3 Launch Expected Today; Here’s How To Watch Live Stream.

The iPhone 13 smartphone is likely to feature a 6.1-inch display, iPhone 13 Mini to sport a 5.4-inch whereas the Pro and Pro Max variants could feature 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch displays respectively.

Apple iPhone 13 Series (Photo Credits: Benjamin Surgeon Twitter)

The iPhone 13 Series will come powered by Apple's A15 Bionic chipset and run on iOS 15. According to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the Pro and Pro Max models might get hardware and software for easy connectivity with LEO satellites. With the help of this feature, users will be able to make calls even when no 4G or 5G network is available. Moreover, both Pro models are expected to come with a 120Hz ProMotion display, bigger batteries and storage up to 1TB.

Apple Watch Series 7 (Photo Credits: Jon Prosser)

Apple Watch Series 7 is likely to sport a flat-edged design, more display space and two sizes - 41mm and 45mm. The former is said to come with a 1.9-inch screen whereas the display size of the latter is unknown. It might be powered by a faster S7 chip to offer faster animations and a decent battery. As per a previous, Apple Watch Series, 7 might not get support for health features.

Apple AirPods 3 (Photo Credits: Apple Hub)

On the other hand, AirPods 3 is rumoured to come with an upgraded design, silicone tips and shorter stems. The earbuds could be introduced with head-tracking Spatial Audio support and might miss the Active Noise Cancellation. As per analyst Kuo, AirPods 3 will be priced higher than the AirPods 2. Apart from this, nothing more is known. Apple will announce the pricing of the iPhone 13 Series, Watch Series 7 and AirPods 3 during the event.