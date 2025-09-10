New Delhi, September 10: Apple Watch Ultra 3, Apple Watch Series 11, and Apple Watch SE 3 have been launched in India. Apart from these smart watches, Apple has launched AirPods Pro 3 and its latest models from the iPhone 17 series. It includes iPhone 17, iPhone Air, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max models.

The Apple Watch Ultra 3 is available in two colour options, Natural and Black, with weights of 61.6 gm and 61.8 gm, respectively. The Apple Watch Series 11 comes in two case materials, which include aluminium, offered in Rose Gold, Silver, Space Grey, and Jet Black colours. The titanium build is available in Gold, Natural, and Slate colours. The Apple Watch SE 3 is launched in Starlight and Midnight colour variants. AirPods Pro 3 Launched With ‘World’s Best ANC’ Support, Improved Battery Life and Real-Time Translation Feature; Check Price and Specifications.

Apple Watch Ultra 3 Specifications and Features

Apple Watch Ultra 3 is powered by the S10 chipset and comes with 64GB storage, and runs on the latest watchOS. The Watch Ultra 3 display offers up to 3,000 nits peak brightness. It includes dual speakers for media playback and a customisable Action button for quick access. It is equipped with an electrical heart sensor, a third-generation optical heart sensor, a blood oxygen sensor, and a temperature sensor. Users will also get access to the Blood Oxygen app, ECG app, Cycle Tracking app with retrospective ovulation estimates, and Heart Rate app.

Apple Watch Series 11 Specifications and Features

Apple Watch Series 11 features an Always-On Retina display that delivers up to 2,000 nits of brightness. It features a wide-angle OLED LTPO3 screen. The smartwatch is powered by the S10 chipset and supports fast charging. It includes sleep tracking with sleep scores, along with high and low heart rate notifications, irregular rhythm alerts, and low cardio fitness notifications. The device also comes with the Blood Oxygen app for health and fitness monitoring.

Apple Watch SE 3 Specifications and Features

Apple Watch SE 3 is powered by the S10 chipset and comes with an OLED LTPO display that offers up to 1,000 nits of peak brightness. It supports sleep tracking and provides health insights through features like low cardio fitness notifications and high and low heart rate alerts. The smartwatch also includes a double-tap gesture for quick controls and includes on-device Siri with access to health data. iPhone 17, iPhone Air, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max Launched in India; Check Price, Specifications, Features and Sale Details of Latest Models From Apple iPhone 17 Series.

Apple Watch Ultra 3, Apple Watch Series 11 and Apple Watch SE 3 Price in India, Sale Details

The Apple Watch Ultra 3 is priced at INR 89,900. The Apple Watch Series 11 comes in two case options. The aluminium version, available with GPS or GPS + Cellular, is priced at INR 46,900, and the titanium version, which comes with GPS + Cellular support, is priced at INR 79,900. The Apple Watch SE 3 is priced at INR 25,900 for the GPS variant and INR 30,900 for the GPS + Cellular variant. All three models will go on sale in India from September 19, 2025.

