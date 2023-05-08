Mumbai, May 8: Apple is working on a new version of the iPad Pro with a 14.1-inch display and a Thunderbolt 4 port. It will be powered by an M3 Pro processor. The current-gen models come with an M2 processor and two display options (11-inch and 12.9-inch). Apple’s Foldable iPad To Launch in 2024 With Carbon Fibre Kickstand.

Apple's flagship tablet will be officially launched next year. It is reported to come with a special version of the iPadOS 17 system. The new OS is designed for the upcoming larger iPad Pro, Ultra, and Studio models. It will allow the 14.1-inch iPad Pro to support two external 6K displays at a 60Hz refresh rate. The current version only allows you to connect one external display with up to 6K resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate.

The Apple iPad Pro lineup currently comes with a price tag of Rs. 81,900 and Rs 1,12,900 for the 11-inch iPad Pro (2022) and 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2022) WiFi models, respectively. You can choose from 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB storage configurations.

The 11-inch model sports a Liquid Retina display with a resolution of 1,688 x 2,388 pixels and up to 120Hz refresh rate (with ProMotion).

On the other hand, the 12.9-inch variant features a Liquid Retina XDR mini-LED display with a resolution of 2,048 x 2,732 pixels and up to a 120Hz refresh rate (with ProMotion). iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro and Other Apple Smartphones Could Be Banned in These Countries, Here's Why.

It is to be to that Apple has not officially revealed any details about the upcoming iPad models yet. Hence, the above-mentioned information should be taken with a pinch of salt.

