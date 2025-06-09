New Delhi, June 9: Apple Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2025 is set to begin from June 9 (today) and will continue til June 13. The company will likely skip hardware launches during the event. However, the main highlight of this year’s event is expected to be the introduction of new platform versions for iPhone, iPad, and Mac, with a focus on major software announcements.

Ahead of WWDC 2025 event, speculation is building around potential changes Apple might unveil, including new design and features, and possible rebranding of some services. These updates are anticipated to include products like the iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch. However, all details remain unconfirmed until officially announced. One of the possibilities is that Apple may switch to calendar-based naming system for operating systems. Meta in Talks To Invest Over USD 10 Billion in Scale AI, May Seal One of Biggest Private Funding Deals, Says Report.

WWDC 2025 Date, Timing and Live Streaming Details

Apple WWDC 2025 is set to take place from June 9 to June 13. The event will start with a keynote scheduled for 10:30 PM IST. For international viewers, the WWDC 2025 keynote will start at 1:00 PM EDT in the US, 9:00 PM GST in Dubai, and 6:00 PM BST in the UK. Apple will broadcast the keynote live across several platforms, including its official YouTube channel. Audiences can also tune in through the company’s official website and the Apple TV app for the event.

WWDC 2025 Live Streaming Link

Apple WWDC 2025 Event: What to Expect

As per reports, Apple is expected to announce software updates for its products at WWDC 2025, including iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, tvOS, and visionOS. One of the anticipated changes might involve a shift in the version naming format. Google NotebookLM New Features: AI Research Assistant Tool To Soon Offer Source Types, Voices, API Support and Video Overview.

The iOS 26 might possibly replace the iOS 19. Similarly, updates could be labelled as iPadOS 26, watchOS 26, and visionOS 26. For macOS, Apple might either go with macOS 26 or might introduce a new name like macOS Tahoe. Additionally, new features for AirPods and a gaming app may also be revealed during the event.

