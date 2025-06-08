New Delhi, June 8: Apple is getting ready to hold its yearly Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) on June 9, 2025. Apple’s CEO Tim Cook will likely deliver the keynote speech, where he is expected to introduce several important updates. These may include new software features and system improvements for Apple products like iPhones, iPads, Apple Watch and MacBooks. The updates revealed during the event are likely to be rolled out later in the year.

Rumours are already circulating ahead of WWDC 2025 that Apple could reveal a major design change, introduce new features, and possibly rebrand some of its services. However, nothing is confirmed yet and will have to wait for the official announcements during the event. Samsung Electronics To Adopt AI Coding Assistant Service ‘Cline’ in July To Boost Developer Productivity.

WWDC 2025 Date and Timing

WWDC 2025 is scheduled to begin on June 9 and will run through till June 13, 2025. The keynote speech, where Apple is expected to unveil the latest updates, will start at 10:30 PM IST. In other time zones, it will begin at 1:00 PM EDT in the US, 9:00 PM GST in Dubai, and 6:00 PM BST in the UK. Apple WWDC 2025 keynote will be live streamed through multiple platforms. Viewers can watch it on Apple’s official YouTube channel. The keynote and the following online sessions will also be accessible through the company’s official website, the Apple Developer app, and the Apple TV app. PS5 Lifespan: Sony PlayStation 5 Approaching End of Its Life Cycle After PS6 Release? Know What To Expect.

WWDC 2025: What to Expect

Apple may change its software numbering system this year, possibly aligning all its operating systems to share the same version number. As per reports, at the WWDC 2025 event, Apple is expected to unveil iOS 26, iPadOS 26, macOS Tahoe, watchOS 26, and visionOS 26. These updates are expected to feature a “digital glass” design with a translucent look, inspired by the Vision Pro. One of the highlights is likely to be Apple Intelligence 2.0. Apps like Safari, Camera, Messages, and the Phone app are also expected to receive major updates and new features.

