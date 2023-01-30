San Francisco, January 30 : Tech giant Apple will reportedly launch its foldable iPad with a "carbon fibre kickstand" next year. The information was shared by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo on micro-blogging platform Twitter on Monday. Kuo tweeted: "I'm positive about the foldable iPad in 2024 and expect this new model will boost shipments and improve the product mix." Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus and Galaxy S23 Ultra Prices Leaked Ahead of Official India Launch on February 1; Here's All You Need To Know.

"My latest survey indicates that the foldable iPad will feature a carbon fibre kickstand. Carbon fibre material will make the kickstand lighter and more durable." He also predicted that iPad shipments will have a year-on-year (YoY) decline of 10-15 per cent. iPhone 15 to Reportedly Feature WiFi 6E Network Similar to M2 Macs and iPad Pro.

Moreover, Kuo said that the iPhone maker might not release any new iPad in the next 9-12 months because "the iPad mini refresh is more likely to begin mass production" in the first quarter of next year. Meanwhile, in October last year, it was reported that the tech giant might launch its first foldable iPad rather than iPhone in 2024.

