Apple iPhone 15 is one of the most awaited smartphones this year. With the new version, Apple is bringing significant changes after a long time. The upcoming iPhone 15 series will have a USB Type-C port instead of the infamous lighting port. This is done to adhere to the new EU legislation that requires USB Type-C as the new charging standard for all electronic devices. The USB-C charging port is used by most Android-based devices.

Additionally, the upcoming handset is getting solid-state buttons and a mute switch. However, the iPhone 15 might not be available in certain regions. iPhone 15 Pro Design Leaked: Apple’s Upcoming Smartphone Likely To Feature Titanium Frame, Bigger Cameras, Haptic Buttons and More.

Apple is known for creating its ecosystem of devices and accessories. This has led to many stubborn decisions by the company. Cupertino giant is unhappy with the new EU regulations. While it is shifting back to the USB Type-C port, the company is reportedly planning to limit charging speed for users who don't use Apple-certified chargers/ cables. Apple has even started mass production of USB-C MFi cables and EarPods.

This completely goes against the intended goal of the new EU regulations, which aim to reduce electronic waste. Putting a USB Type-C port as standard means a single cable can be used with multiple devices. However, if Apple brings the MFi cables with preferable treatment, it defeats the purpose of the new EU rules.

The MFi (Made for iPhone) cables have a small authentication chip installed to verify their authenticity. The official purpose is to safeguard customers against potential hazards with the use of non-certified chargers and cables. iPhone 15 Pro Max: Apple's Upcoming iPhone Likely To Feature Folding Periscope Zoom Camera.

The EU Industry Commissioner, Thierry Breton, has warned Apple that any shady tactics might lead to strict action. In a letter to Apple, Mr Breton mentioned that they might have to face a ban if their new port is restricted for specific accessories. This letter reminds the company that if it is not allowed to restrict third-party USB Type-C data cables. Apple was also wanted against similar moves at an EU meeting in March.

The report reports that the EU plans to release a guide to maintain a "uniform interpretation" of the legislature later this year. As per EU regulations, Apple has until December 28, 2024, to adopt the new USB Type-C standard. It is expected to use the USB-C interface on the iPhone 15. Any deviations might lead to a potential ban on Apple iPhone 15 series in Europe.

New EU Law: The new European Union (EU) law requires all new mobile phones, tablets, and cameras to have a common charging port by 2024. From spring 2026, this rule will extend to laptops as well. This applies to all devices sold within EU borders. However, it excludes products placed on the market before the date of application.

The primary goal is to reduce electronic waste and make the EU more sustainable. Additionally, it will make a regular customer's life easier as you don't need to buy new chargers every time you buy a new device. Also, a common charging port will make it easier to charge devices without carrying multiple chargers. The EU has been pushing for a common charger for over a decade now.

