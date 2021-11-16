Apple iPhone 13 is now available for sale at a discount of up to Rs 55,900. The smartphone originally costs Rs 79,900 for the 128GB storage model. After the iPhone 13 Series was launched, Apple had also cut the price of the iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 12 models. If you are looking to purchase the iPhone 13 smartphone then this is the right time. Indiaistore, which is a retailer of Apple, is selling iPhone 13 for as low as Rs 55,900 for the 128GB model. Apple iPhone 13 With Redesigned Camera Array, Smaller Notch Unveiled; Check Details Here.

The website is offering a discount of up to Rs 24,900. This offer includes exchange and cashback deals. With the help of the cashback deal, customers can get Rs 6,000 on iPhone 13 via EMI transactions on HDFC Bank debit/credit cards, which brings the effective price down to Rs 73,900.

Apple iPhone 13 (Photo Credits: Indiaistore)

In addition to this, customers can also exchange their old smartphones to purchase an iPhone 13. The Indiaistore website also mentions that the price of the iPhone 13 will come more down if a user exchanges an iPhone XR 64GB.

Apple iPhone 13 (Photo Credits: Indiaistore)

Moreover, there are no-cost EMI options for up to 24 hours with a down payment on Bajaj Finance, HDFC Bank, IDFC First Bank and ZestMoney. The other two storage models of the iPhone 13 also get a price cut. The 25GB and 512GB variants are also available for as low as Rs 65,900 and Rs 85,900, respectively. In terms of specifications, iPhone 13 gets a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR notch display, a new A15 Bionic chipset, a 13MP dual rear camera setup and support for touch ID.

