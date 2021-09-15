San Francisco, Sep 15: Apple on Tuesday launched the iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 13, both featuring a smaller notch, repositioned rear-cameras, and improved performance.

iPhone 13 has been launched in three variants, starting from a 128GB variant which is priced at $799. Also available in 256GB, and 512GB storage variants, it will come in pink, blue, midnight, starlight, and (PRODUCT) RED. Apple Unveils iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max With All-New Super Retina XDR Display.

The new iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini includes a smaller notch allowing for more display area. The notch is 20 per cent smaller, and the new Super Retina XDR display is 28 per cent brighter with 1200 nits peak brightness. Apple iPhone 13 Mini & iPhone 13 With A15 Bionic Processor & Smaller Notch Launched, Check Prices & Other Details Here.

The iPhone 13 features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display.

Additionally, the iPhone 13 sports a new A15 Bionic chipset under the hood, which Apple says is up to 50 per cent faster than the leading rival chips and offers up to 30 per cent better graphical performance.

As for biometrics, the iPhone 13 gets support for Touch ID (in the power button), and Face ID as well.

The iPhone 13 camera module houses dual sensors. It has a 12MP f/1.6 primary camera sensor and a 12MP f/2.4 ultrawide lens that has a 120-degree field of view.

The primary camera comes with sensor-shift stabilisation. Apple has slightly tweaked the camera module design and placed the lenses diagonally. The new iPhone 13 series camera comes with Cinematic Mode, manual tracking of focus and more.

In addition, the iPhone 13 packs a bigger battery.

