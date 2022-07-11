Apple launches its flagship iPhone series somewhere around September or October every year. As this year's September is approaching, leaks about iPhone 14 Series have started coming up. Now, the launch date of the iPhone 14 Series has been leaked online. Tipster iHacktu has revealed that the launch of iPhone 14 Series will take place on September 13, 2022. Apple iPhone 14 Max Price & Specifications Tipped Online: Report.

The pre-order for the upcoming flagship iPhone 14 Series will commence from September 16, and Apple will start delivering the devices from September 23. The iPhone 14 Series is likely to comprise iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Apple iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max are said to sport a 6.1-inch display, whereas the Pro models might feature a 6.7-inch display.

This year, the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max could debut with significant differences as compared to the Pro models. The Pro models are said to come without a notch and an A16 Bionic SoC. Apple iPhone 14 and iphone 14 Max are likely to be powered by A15 Bionic processor.

