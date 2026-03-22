Mumbai, March 22: As Apple’s current flagship, the iPhone 17 Pro Max, reaches new price lows in the Indian market, emerging reports are already shedding light on its successor. The anticipated iPhone 18 Pro Max is expected to debut in September 2026, potentially marking a significant shift in Apple’s launch strategy by decoupling the "Pro" models from the standard versions. While the iPhone 17 Pro Max remains the pinnacle of available mobile hardware, the rumoured iPhone 18 Pro Max aims to redefine performance through a substantial RAM increase and a next-generation chipset.

The transition from the 17 series to the 18 series appears focused on internal architecture and display luminosity rather than a radical design overhaul. For consumers, the choice currently sits between a discounted, high-performance flagship available today and a future-proof device designed specifically for the next evolution of on-device artificial intelligence. iPhone 18 Pro Max Release Date in 2026, Expected Price, Specifications.

iPhone 17 Pro Max Price, Specifications and Features

Apple's flagship iPhone 17 Pro Max has reached its lowest price point in the Indian market since its launch, thanks to a new series of promotional offers from major retailers. Currently listed at a base price of INR 147,900 on Vijay Sales, the device sees an immediate flat discount from its original launch price of INR 149,900. When combined with eligible bank offers and exchange programs, the effective cost of the premium handset is expected to drop significantly.

Major financial institutions, including ICICI, HDFC, Axis Bank, and OneCard, are providing instant credit card discounts of up to INR 5,000. Hardware-wise, the iPhone 17 Pro Max features the A19 Pro chipset, a 6.9-inch OLED display with a 120Hz ProMotion refresh rate, and a robust triple-camera array using three 48-megapixel sensors. This setup is highly optimised for professional video, low-light photography, and macro detail via the ultrawide sensor.

iPhone 18 Pro Max Price, Specifications and Features (Expected)

Apple is reportedly preparing a fundamental shift in its hardware release strategy for 2026. According to insights from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the Cupertino-based tech giant may debut the premium iPhone 18 Pro Max in September 2026 while delaying the standard iPhone 18 until early 2027. Despite these changes, early leaks indicate that Apple aims for price stability in India, with the iPhone 18 Pro Max expected to be priced at INR 149,900, mirroring the launch price of its predecessor. Reports indicated that the price would likely be unchanged.

The 2026 flagship is rumoured to retain the 6.9-inch OLED display but will reportedly achieve a peak brightness of 3,000 nits. Under the hood, the device is slated to feature the next-generation A20 Pro chip. Crucially, to support intensive AI tasks, the device is expected to come equipped with 12GB of RAM, a notable jump from the 8GB found in the iPhone 17 Pro Max.

Comparative Outlook: Performance and Build Refinements

While the iPhone 17 Pro Max currently leads with its A19 Pro chip and efficient thermal management, the iPhone 18 Pro Max will likely be designed to be a "leap" in processing power. The advanced architecture of the A20 Pro chip, combined with the 50% increase in RAM, is intended to ensure the 2026 model remains a leader in mobile AI processing through 2027. iPhone 18 Pro Max Leaked Specifications, Expected Price and Release Date.

In terms of build, the iPhone 17 Pro Max successfully utilised titanium for a lighter, stronger frame. The iPhone 18 Pro Max is expected to refine this further with new titanium alloys or enhanced finishes to improve structural durability. Both models maintain the expansive screen real estate preferred by Pro Max users, though the 18 Pro Max may offer a more premium aesthetic finish to justify its flagship status.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 22, 2026 08:34 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).