Mumbai, March 20: Apple is reportedly planning a significant shift in its smartphone release strategy for 2026, potentially separating the launches of its Pro and non-Pro models. According to latest industry reports and insights from noted analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the upcoming iPhone 18 Pro Max is expected to debut in September 2026, while the standard, more affordable iPhone 18 may not see a release within the same calendar year.

The move marks a departure from Apple's traditional annual cycle of launching four models simultaneously. By mulling a staggered launch, the Cupertino-based tech giant appears to be focusing its initial marketing and production efforts on its high-end flagship devices. Despite the anticipated hardware upgrades, pricing for the premium segment is expected to remain stable compared to the previous generation. Apple Now Manufactures 25% iPhones in India.

Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max Price in India (Rumoured)

According to the latest leaks, Apple intends to maintain price parity with its current flagship lineup to sustain demand in a competitive global market. The iPhone 18 Pro Max is expected to be priced at INR 1,49,900 in India, mirroring the launch price of the iPhone 17 Pro Max. This stability in pricing, if confirmed, would come as a relief to consumers facing rising costs across other tech sectors.

The iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are likely to follow the established annual window, with a launch expected within the first two weeks of September 2026. However, the absence of a standard iPhone 18 during this period suggests that users looking for the entry-level flagship may have to wait until 2027 or opt for previous-generation hardware.

iPhone 18 Pro Max Display and Design Refinements

The iPhone 18 Pro Max is rumoured to feature a 6.9-inch OLED display, maintaining the expansive screen real estate introduced in recent years. While the 120Hz ProMotion refresh rate remains a staple, the panel is expected to receive a significant boost in luminosity, with peak brightness potentially reaching 3,000 nits. This would make it one of the brightest displays available on a commercial smartphone.

While a radical design overhaul is not expected immediately following the changes seen in the iPhone 17 series, Apple is reportedly tweaking materials to enhance durability. The use of refined titanium or new alloys aims to make the device tougher while providing a more premium aesthetic finish.

Under the hood, the iPhone 18 Pro Max is slated to run on Apple’s next-generation A20 Pro chip. Built on an advanced architecture, this processor is designed to offer superior computational performance while significantly reducing power consumption. These efficiency gains are crucial as Apple continues to integrate more complex on-device artificial intelligence features. Apple CEO Tim Cook Dismisses Exit Rumours, Says He Has No Plans to Step Down.

To support these intensive AI tasks, the device is expected to come equipped with 12GB of RAM, up from the 8GB found in earlier models. Storage configurations are likely to remain consistent, topping out at 1TB. This combination of the A20 Pro chip and increased memory is intended to ensure the iPhone 18 Pro Max remains a leader in mobile processing power through 2027.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 20, 2026 02:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).