Mumbai, September 10: Apple launched its highly anticipated iPhone 17 series on September 9, 2025, introducing four new models in the entire smartphone family. With the launch of iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max and iPhone 17, the company also slashed the prices of its older models. To those who want to get one or two generations older models, you can check out the reduced prices for iPhone 16 series and iPhone 15 series smartphones.

Apple has reduced the iPhone 15 price ahead of launching its new iPhone 17 lineup. The smartphone is available with more than 10% price cut in India. Not only this, but also iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, and iPhone 16 Pro are available at massive discounts compared to before. The interested customers who want to buy older models can check out reduced prices here. iPhone 17, iPhone Air, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max Launched in India; Check Price, Specifications, Features and Sale Details of Latest Models From Apple iPhone 17 Series.

iPhone 16 Pro Price Reduced; Check Offers

iPhone 16 Pro price has been reduced significantly, and with with bank offers and discounts, customers can buy it at lower effective prices. Apple iPhone 16 Pro is available on Flipkart at INR 1,12,900. This is for the 128GB version. The model is available with 48MP+48MP+12MP rear and 12MP front-facing cameras. It has a 6.3-inch display and an A18 Pro chip. It is available with an extra INR 7,000 off, and up to INR 4,000 bank offers.

iPhone 16 Plus Price Reduced; Check Offers

iPhone 16 price has been reduced from INR 89,990 to INR 79,900 for the 128GB variant. The smartphone offers a 6.1-inch display, A18 Chip, 48MP+12MP rear and 12MP selfie camera. The interested customers can get this device at EMIs or with exchange offers.

iPhone 16 Price Reduced; Check Offers

iPhone 16 price has been slashed from INR 79,900 to INR 69,900. It is an INR 10,000 reduction from its launch price. The smartphone has a 6.1-inch display, an A18 chip and 48MP+12MP rear cameras. On the front, it has a 12MP shooter. It comes with vertically aligned rear cameras. iPhone 17 Pro Max Price, Specifications and Features Revealed, Know Everything About New Apple iPhone 17 Series Smartphone Launched in India With A19 Pro Processor.

iPhone 15 Price Reduced; Check Offers

iPhone 15 price has been reduced to INR 69,900 from INR 79,900. However, for this price, the customers can also go for the iPhone 16 standard model. On Flipkart, the price of the iPhone 15 is INR 64,900 after an INR 5,000 price reduction. It has a 6.1-inch display, a 48MP+12MP rear camera, and a 12MP selfie camera. The device is available at an INR 20,000 discount on Amazon, bringing down its cost to INR 59,900.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 10, 2025 01:40 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).