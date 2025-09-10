Cupertino, September 9: Apple has launched its highly anticipated top-end smartphone, iPhone 17 Pro Max, in India and the global market. The new Apple iPhone 17 series smartphone comes with a major design change compared to the iPhone 16 Pro Max. The most notable part is the camera bump on the rear with a rectangular shape. Apple launched this model alongside the iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 and iPhone Air.

Apple iPhone 17 lineup has been rumoured for days to launch with several leaked details and changes. However, Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max surpasses expectations set by leaked renders and more. It is the most expensive smartphone offered by Apple in the latest iPhone 17 series. iPhone 17 Price, Specifications, Features and Sale Details Revealed, Know All About Latest Model From Apple iPhone 17 Series Launched in India,

iPhone 17 Pro Max Price in India, Sale Date

Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max price in India starts at INR 1,49,900, higher than last year's iPhone 16 Pro Max. It will be available in multiple storage variants. The 512GB variant costs INR 1,69,900, and the 1TB variant is priced at INR 1,89,990. iPhone 17 Pro Max 2TB variant costs INR 2,29,900. The smartphone will be available in India on September 19, 2025. It is offered in Silver, Cosmic Orange and Deep Blue.

iPhone 17 Pro Max Specifications and Features

iPhone 17 Pro Max has been launched with an A19 Pro chip, offering higher performance over the predecessor. The device comes with a rectangular-shaped camera bump on the rear. Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max is launched with a large 6.9-inch Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion technology. It offers an Always-On display and has a Dynamic Island.

iPhone 17 Pro Max has an aluminium unibody and has an action button, a camera control button for photo and video access. Speaking of the camera, the Pro Max variant comes with a 48MP Pro Fusion camera system, which includes a 48MP Fusion Main camera, a 48MP Fusion Ultra Wide camera and a 48MP Fusion telephoto camera. It allows recording 4K Dolby Vision videos up to 120 fps. Apple has added dual-capture, ultra-stabilisation and tap zoom and rotate options in the camera system with up to 8x optical zoom options. iPhone 17 Pro Launched Today With New Design and A19 Pro Chip During Apple Event 2025; Check Price, Specifications, Features and Sale Details.

Apple's latest iPhone 17 Pro Max runs on the A19 Pro chip, which has a 6-core GPU with Neural Accelerators and hardware-accelerated ray tracing. It offers a longer battery for more video playback and tasks.

