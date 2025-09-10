New Delhi, September 9: Apple has launched the iPhone 17 series today in India. The new series includes four models, which are the iPhone 17, iPhone Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max models. Among them, the iPhone Air is distinct as Apple’s slimmest iPhone till date, which comes with a sleek design with the latest technology.

The iPhone 17 series brings a variety of colour choices across its lineup. The iPhone Air is available in Sky Blue, Light Gold, Cloud White, and Space Black shades, while the standard iPhone 17 comes in Lavender, Sage, Mist Blue, White, and Black. The iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max models come in Silver, Deep Blue, and Cosmic Orange colour options. iPhone Air Price, Specifications, Features and Sale Details Revealed, Know All About Slimmest Model From Apple iPhone 17 Series Launched in India.

iPhone 17 Specifications and Features

The iPhone 17 comes with a 6.3-inch display offering 3,000 nits peak brightness and Ceramic Shield 2 protection for durability. It features a dual rear camera setup with a 48MP Fusion main lens, a 48MP ultra-wide sensor, and an 18MP front camera. The device is powered by the A19 chipset and is available in 256GB and 512GB storage variants.

iPhone Air Specifications and Features

The iPhone Air measures 5.6 mm in thickness, and it is equipped with the A19 Pro chipset and comes in 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage options. It features a 6.5-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 3,000 nits peak brightness. The Apple iPhone includes a 48MP rear camera, an 18MP front lens, and a titanium frame with Ceramic Shield 2.

iPhone 17 Pro Specifications and Features

The iPhone 17 Pro comes with a triple camera setup. It includes a 48MP Fusion main sensor, a 48MP ultra-wide lens, and a 48MP telephoto camera. The iPhone 17 Pro front camera comes with an 18MP lens. It is powered by an A19 Pro chipset. The device features a 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR display with Always-On Display support.

iPhone 17 Pro Max Specifications and Features

The iPhone 17 Pro Max debuts with the A19 Pro chipset. It features a 6.9-inch Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion and includes a dedicated Camera control button. The iPhone comes with a 48MP Fusion Main camera, a 48MP Fusion Ultra Wide camera and a 48MP Fusion telephoto camera. It also includes an 18MP front camera.

iPhone 17, iPhone Air, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max Price in India

Apple has announced the price details of its iPhone 17 series in India. The iPhone 17 comes in two storage options, priced at INR 82,900 for the 256GB variant and INR 1,02,900 for the 512GB variant. The iPhone Air starts at INR 1,19,900 for the 256GB variant, INR 1,39,900 for the 512GB option, and INR 1,59,900 for the 1TB variant. iPhone 17 Pro Max Price, Specifications and Features Revealed, Know Everything About New Apple iPhone 17 Series Smartphone Launched in India With A19 Pro Processor.

The iPhone 17 Pro is priced at INR 1,34,900 for 256GB, INR 1,54,900 for 512GB, and INR 1,74,900 for 1TB. The iPhone 17 Pro Max is priced at INR 1,49,900 for 256GB, INR 1,69,900 for 512GB, INR 1,89,900 for 1TB, and INR 2,29,900 for the 2TB option. Preorders for all iPhone 17 Series models will begin at 5:30 PM IST on September 12. The sale of all the models will start from September 19, 2025.

