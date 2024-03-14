Mumbai, March 14: The Apple Vision Pro mixed reality headset was launched in the United States on February 2, 2024, and since then, people have been trying to get their hands on it. According to reports, Apple Vision Pro was sold in some countries at twice the launch price of $3,499. Now, reports say that Apple will launch its headset in nine countries.

Apple will add 12 new languages to its Vision Pro and will launch in nine countries next, Macrumors reported. The report said that the tech giant may be introduced in countries other than the USA, which would happen before the June Worldwide Developer Conference. It further said that Apple would need to add more languages as its Vision Pro keyboard supports English (US) and Emoji. ASUS Zenfone 11 Ultra Launched With AI Camera Features; Know Price, Specifications and Features of ASUS’s New Smartphone.

The report mentioned that the Apple Vision Pro will add the following 12 languages to its headset: English (Australia), English (Japan), English (Canada), English (UK), English (Singapore), Chinese (Simplified), Japanese, Korean, German, French, Cantonese (Traditional), and French (Canada). These languages reportedly hint at the countries where the Vision Pro will be launched.

Macrumors said Apple may introduce its MR headset in countries like the UK, Canada, Japan, Australia, France, Singapore, China, Japan, and Germany. Other potential regions could include Taiwan and Hong Kong. However, Apple still needs to specify the official places or timeline of the launch. Dell Alienware m18 R2 Gaming Laptop Launched in India; Check Price, Processor, GPU and Other Details.

Apple Vision Pro was sold out quickly after being released in the US market. That could hint at the potential demand from people looking to try out new technology from premium smartphone and computer makers. The actual demand. Apple Vision Pro has also launched its dedicated visionOS and dedicated app store so people can search for and find relevant apps and experience them in virtual and augmented reality. The Apple Vision Pro launch date in India is not yet confirmed by the company.

