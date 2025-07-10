New Delhi, July 10: Apple is reportedly preparing to roll out the first upgrade to its Vision Pro headset later this year. It is expected to improve user comfort and its performance. The update is said to come more than a year after the original model made its debut in February 2024 at a price of USD 3,499. The development is said to refine its mixed reality lineup and make the headset more appealing to its users.

The upcoming version of the Vision Pro may feature an improved processor and a new strap to make it comfortable to wear for extended periods.. Additionally, Apple is reportedly exploring new wearable devices, including a possible pair of AR glasses. These glasses are said to be in early development and may be intended to compete with Meta’s similar offerings, though nothing has been officially confirmed yet. Grok 4 Launched: Elon Musk’s xAI Releases 4th Version of Grok AI Chatbot With Advanced Reasoning and Intelligence, Introduces USD 300 Monthly Subscription Plan.

As per a report of Bloomberg, Apple may launch the first upgrade of its Vision Pro headset later this year. The new version of the Vision Pro will likely feature a new processor and improved components to enhance its performance with artificial intelligence (AI). The Apple Vision Pro 2 headset is expected to come with an M4 processor. The current Vision Pro, which was launched in February 2024, is powered by the M2 processor. Samsung Tri-Foldable Phone Launch: Samsung Electronics DX Division President Roh Tae-Moon Hints 2025 Debut Following Galaxy Unpacked Event, Says Report.

Reports also suggest that Apple might include the next Vision Pro with more than the 16 neural engine cores found in the existing M2 model. If this is to be believed, it would be the M4 chip as the first to feature over 16 neural cores, as only the M2 Ultra and M3 Ultra have had that capability so far. As per multiple reports, after the release of the second-generation Apple Vision Pro later this year, there may not be another update till 2026. Instead, Apple is reportedly planning to introduce a completely new model called "Vision Air" in 2027. The new version is anticipated to be much lighter than its predecessors.

