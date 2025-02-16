Cupertino, February 16: Apple is expected to introduce its Apple Intelligence to the Vision Pro headset likely in April 2025. Since its launch, Apple Vision Pro received key upgrades and app integration offering the users more to explore. The iPhone-maker may expand its spatial content with AI features and guest mode so people get more interested in the mixed reality headset, according to a report.

Bloomberg said in a report that Apple would bring its Apple Intelligence system to its MR headset and likely offer features such as Genmojis, Writing Tools Interface and Image Playground app. Apple has yet to add more features to its AI system; however, it is getting delayed amid some bugs and other setbacks. Apple Ordered by UK Government To Provide Access to Encrypted User Data, International Human Rights Organisations Condemn Move.

The report mentioned that Apple would introduce Apple Intelligence to the Vision Pro headset and expand it to iPhone, iPad, and Mac. Apple Vision Pro has a Mac M2 chip and 16GB of memory, which allows it to process AI on-device.

Apple's AI integration move in its headset comes after Google announced the Android XR system with Gemini AI integration. Samsung XR headset is also one of the early devices getting its release this year on the same extended reality platform.

The report mentioned that Apple Intelligence had been in the works for the Apple Vision Pro headset since June last year. The company would try to find a new direction for its mixed reality device by integrating Apple Intelligence and offering 3D images, panoramas, and other types of spatial content specific to the Vision Pro. Meta, Apple Working on Humanoid Robotics: Tech Giants Explore Ways To Enter New Competitive Market for Developing AI-Powered Robots.

Apple is also expected to release its iOS 18.4 update soon, improving upon the overall features and likely introducing the initial version of AI Siri, which could understand personalised context, control other apps, and do much more. The final Apple Intelligence Siri version is expected to arrive in iOS 18.5 update.

