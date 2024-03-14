Mumbai, March 14: ASUS Zenfone 11 Ultra has been launched globally through an official launch event with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 flagship processor in the global market. ASUS has launched its new Zenfone 11 Ultra with monogram A shining on matte glass, giving it a premium look. The company claimed that it makes the device a work of art that changes with the lighting. ASUS Zenfone 11 Ultra has been launched with four colour options: Skyline Blue, Eternal Black, Misty Grey, and Desert Sand.

ASUS' new smartphone comes with an eco-friendly design made from 100% recycled aluminium, 22% recycled glass on the front and 50% recycled case in the box. Besides, the company said that the device has been launched with an IP68 rating for dust and water. Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 Key Details Leaked; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

ASUS Zenfone 11 Ultra Camera, Display and Other Features

ASUS Zenfone 11 Ultra packs a Sony IMX890 sensor-powered 50MP primary camera that comes with a 6-axis Hybrid Gimble Stabiliser 3.0. The smartphone boasts a 32MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom and built-in OIS. Zenfone 11 has a 13MP ultrawide camera with 120-degree FOV and Freeform lens. Additionally, the camera setup includes a 'Super HyperStready' EIS system. The device has OZO Audio technology for recording videos and AI-powered processing to take better images. On the front, the device offers a 32MP camera with RGBW Sensor and 90-degree FOV with 4-in-1 pixel binning.

ASUS has launched its new smartphone with a 6.78-inch Flexible LTPO AMOLED display with ultra-narrow bezels and a 94% screen-to-body ratio. The screen comes with Corning Gorilla Victus 2 protection. The screen has a 144Hz refresh rate, offering better mobile gaming and a smooth multitasking experience. Additionally, the smartphone offers 2,500 nits of peak brightness. This time, ASUS has introduced its latest flagship smartphone with a 5,500mAh battery with 65W HyperCharge support, which can charge the device's battery from 0 to 100% in a claimed 39 minutes. It also comes with 15W wireless charging capability.

ASUS Zenfone 11 Ultra Processor, RAM, Storage and AI Features

ASUS Zenfone 11 Ultra packs a powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor with 30% higher CPU and 25% higher GPU performance. This is the second smartphone from ASUS after ASUS ROG Phone 8 to feature this flagship processor. The Zenfone 11 offers 12GB LPDDRX5 RAM and 512GB USF 4.0 internal storage. ASUS has introduced this smartphone with an AI noise-cancellation feature. It also provides the users with "AI Transcript", helping them to translate text in real-time.

Further, the Zenfone 11 comes with an AI Call Translator that translates calls in real time, boosting conversations and experiences while talking with others. The smartphone comes with an AI Semantic Search option for privately searching photos and other details of past visits. Also, it offers AI wallpaper powered by Qualcomm's NPU.

The device has a Mobile Phone Link option to mirror a smartphone to the laptop screen and also comes with a similar ASUS GlideX that supports wired and wireless streaming and a mirror app. It also turns the smartphone into a high-end webcam. It has many other features. ASUS has retained some of the missing features in today's flagship smartphones, such as a 3.5mm headphone jack, and offers impressive cases. iQOO Z9 Turbo Key Details Leaked, Likely To Launch Soon; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

ASUS Zenfone 11 Ultra Price and Availability

The ASUS Zenfone 11 Ultra costs €999 (about Rs 90,476) for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant and €1,099 (Rs 99,533) for the 16GB RAM and 512GB storage variant.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 14, 2024 06:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).