Mumbai, May 8: Apple Watch is one of the, best smartwatches in the market. It comes with top-of-the-line specs and features. And now, it is saving lives as well. Once again, the Apple Watch has saved a life thanks to its innovative Fall Detection feature. It managed to rescue a woman who suffered from a severe heart issue. Apple Watch Saves Life Again, Alerts Wearer About Racing Pulse After Nap Leads to Internal Bleeding.

The popular wearable is known for accurately tracking the user's health and fitness. It also stays connected and sends reports. Recently, the Apple Watch’s Fall Detection feature the smartwatch detected the user's fall and promptly dialled 911. The device’s quick response time helped in increasing her chances of survival.

In this case, the woman was travelling on a business trip when she started experiencing chest pains. While she reached out to a friend, she collapsed and fell before they could reach her. Fortunately, she was wearing an Apple Watch, which detected the fall and automatically dialled 911. As a result, an ambulance reached her location, and she was rushed to the hospital. She has to undergo emergency surgery, as her diagnosis revealed a ruptured aorta.

This is not the first time an Apple Watch has been a lifesaver. It has been credited with saving lives by multiple users. The popular smartwatch has become a trusted medical companion for many. So far, it has detected undiagnosed heart conditions, blood clots in the lungs, and more.

Recently, the Apple Watch alerted a man about a condition which could’ve probably killed him overnight. He then got treatment in time, preventing such a tragedy. Apple Watch Saves Life Again: Watch Warns UK Author Adam Croft About Undiagnosed Heart Condition.

The new Fall Detection feature is especially useful for detecting potentially dangerous falls and alerting emergency services. Such new features are revolutionizing personal health care. As the nxt step, the Apple Watch is also adding mental health tracking capabilities.

