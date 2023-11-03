Mumbai, November 3: Global AI Safety Summit 2023 took place on from November 1 to 2 at Bletchley Park, Buckinghamshire, in the UK. The summit was hosted by UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to bring international governments, leading companies, civil society groups and experts in the field of Artificial Intelligence. Elon Musk also visited the AI Safety Summit and shared his thoughts on artificial intelligence.

During an interview with the Prime Minister of the UK, Elon Musk said that AI is the most "destructive force" ever. Elon Musk emphasised AI's role in human life and how it will end the jobs and make it difficult to find meaning in life. Elon Musk further said that the governments should not push forward the AI legislation and told the responsible companies to uncover the problems and share the findings with the responsible lawmakers. Elon Musk Says xAI Will Release Its First Artificial Intelligence Product To Select Group This Week.

Elon Musk and Rishi Sunak Interview:

Elon Musk About AI Taking Over Jobs:

According to reports, Elon Musk, during his interview with the UK Prime Minister, shared that due to AI, jobs will become obsolete. Elon Musk says that Artificial Intelligence will be "smarter than the smartest human". A person can do the job and find satisfaction and meaning in life, but Artificial Intelligence will take all the jobs because it can "do everything". He presented a risk of having no positions in the future, and he asked, "How do we find meaning in life?" Elon Musk’s Son With Shivon Zillis Has a Middle Name 'Chandrasekhar', Reveals MoS IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

Elon Musk shared concerns about humanoid robots, as a car with AI cannot chase humans to build a tree. Elon Musk also shared that AI could evolve into becoming "great friends" and individuals who find it difficult to form "real-world connections". Musk also said the summit would be remembered as one of the pivotal moments in history.

