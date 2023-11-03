Mumbai, November 3: MoS IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar has recently attended the Global AI Safety Summit 2023, representing India along with other participants of the countries. During the AI Safety Summit, he met Elon Musk, and he revealed that his son's middle name is "Chandrasekhar." He shared the tweet with Elon Musk on X with the information. According to reports, the name has an Indian connection with the renowned Nobel Prize winner "Professor S. Chandrasekhar."

Tech billionaire Elon Musk has a total of 11 children with three women. His children have creative names like X Æ A-Xii, Exa Dark Sideræl, Griffin, Damian, and Techno. However, he has two children with Shivon Zillis, a Canadian venture capitalist working in technology and artificial intelligence. Surprisingly, the two children he had with Shivon have normal names like Azure and Strider. According to reports, the Shivon Zillis also confirmed the name being "Chandrasekhar." She also added that they simply call their son "Sekhar."

Rajeev Chandrasekhar With Elon Musk:

Look who i bumped into at #AISafetySummit at Bletchley Park, UK.@elonmusk shared that his son with @shivon has a middle name "Chandrasekhar" - named after 1983 Nobel physicist Prof S Chandrasekhar pic.twitter.com/S8v0rUcl8P — Rajeev Chandrasekhar 🇮🇳 (@Rajeev_GoI) November 2, 2023

Who Was Professor S. Chandrasekhar?

Professor Subrahmanyan Chandrasekhar was an Indian American physicist who got his Nobel Prize in 1983. According to the reports, Professor S. Chandrasekhar was the nephew of another famous physicist, CV Raman from India, who won his Nobel Prize in 1930. Chandrasekhar was born on October 19, 1910, in Lahore, Pakistan, in a Tamil Brahmin family and died on August 21, 1995. He shared his Nobel Prize with an American nuclear physicist, William Alfred Fowler.

During his lifetime, Chandrasekhar worked on a wide range of problems in physics, and he developed a profound understanding of topics like stellar dynamics, stellar structure, radiative transfer, etc. Surprisingly, Elon Musk's son shares the same name as a Nobel Prize winner.

