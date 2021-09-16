Chromebooks are a different game altogether. And, we can't deny the fact that they are gradually outpacing the Windows-run machines, and particularly during the pandemic when the surge for laptops reached the sky thanks to online classes. The Chromebooks are designed to be faster, easier and feature-packed machines for light usage. With Chromebooks being an affordable option for online classes, various OEMs has out rolled their Chrome OS-powered devices to have a share of the pie.

Asus is on a roll when it comes to Chromebooks. The Twainese technology giant introduced several top-notch devices in the last few years. And, the Asus Chromebook C423NA is no different. Courtesy of Asus, we received a touchscreen model in no time post our request to send us one for a review. Is the Chromebook sufficiently packed to serve as a full-fledged laptop? Let's find out.

Asus Chromebook C423NA (File Photo)

Design & Display:

The laptop looks premium and certainly is eye-catching. There's no denying the fact that this is one of the premium-looking budget laptops in this price segment. Despite using this device for over three weeks now, it continues to surprise me. It gets an aluminium lid giving a premium touch, and despite that it is a lightweight portable machine, weighing just over 1.3kg. Thanks to the lay-flat hinge, the laptop can be swivelled up to 180 degrees.

Asus Chromebook C423NA (File Photo)

On the left side, it has a single USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C port supporting power delivery, display port, and data transfer. There's also a microSD card slot for memory expansion of up to 2TB. It gets a 3.5mm audio headphone jack. Lastly, it has a USB Type-A port. The right side rather has a sleek profile, sporting just USB Type-A and USB Type-C ports. The dual stereo speakers are positioned underneath for an immersive sound experience.

Asus Chromebook C423NA (File Photo)

Coming to display, the 14-inch backlit LCD panel on the Chromebook is a High-Definition (HD) anti-glare screen with multi-touch support offering a resolution of 1366x786 pixels and a screen-to-body ratio of 78 percent. The touchscreen display looks vivid with great picture quality and decent viewing angles. It gets slim bezels on the sides but packs a thick chin with the brand's logo in the centre. The upper bezel, which houses a 720p HD front camera, is also on the thicker side.

Asus Chromebook C423NA (File Photo)

Performance:

The Asus Chromebook C423NA is a budget laptop developed for performing daily tasks more efficiently. The Intel Celeron 64-bit N3350 processor powers the Chromebook. The processor ensures effortless computing despite heavy usage. It takes just a couple of seconds to easy boot up and is ready to serve. It gets 4GB of LPDDR4 RAM along with 64GB of Solid-state storage. There's also provision for expandable memory up to 2TB via microSD card. From basic functioning to heavy gaming, the Chromebook stands tall at every task thrown at it. We played a few games like Asphalt 8, Shadow Fight 3 and Boxing Star. Unfortunately, we couldn't play BGMI, as we faced server runtime errors each time.

Keyboard & Connectivity:

Designed for learning and simple tasks, Asus has specifically packed it with a sleek edge-to-edge chiclet keyboard for comfortable typing. It also gets a multi-touch touchpad offering great feedback for easy surfing and other daily activities. Moreover, the dual-band Wi-Fi 5 wireless offers seamless connectivity assuring uninterrupted work and real-time learning. Bluetooth 4.2, on the other hand, provides low-latency connectivity. ensuring

Asus Chromebook C423NA (File Photo)

Operating System:

The Asus Chromebook C423NA runs Chrome OS, which is more or less similar to the Android OS that we get to see on our smartphones. One of the advantages of Chrome OS is that the apps are easily accessible. In other words, you get an extensive list of apps to use straight from Google Play Store, like on your Android device. From streaming apps to productivity apps, there's almost everything that you could ask. The ChromeOS brings hosts of other functions like built-in Google Assistant, seamless sync and Google Suite.

Battery:

The Asus Chromebook is backed by a 38 Wh lithium-ion battery catering to uninterrupted productivity. The company claims a battery backup of up to 10 hours. Despite heavy usage and extensive load put on it, the Chromebook was up and running even after 8 hours or so, with additional 30 minutes of juice left to be used. As for charging, it gets a USB Type-C port with 45W fast charging support.

Asus Chromebook C423NA (File Photo)

Verdict:

To sum it up, the Asus Chromebook C423 NA is an affordable laptop designed for a simple task that costs Rs 21,999. If you are looking for a device for daily usage, online learning, or watching videos on YouTube this Chromebook is an ideal option to consider. But if you are someone who wants to do some video editing or similar work, then this device is not designed to perform such tasks. It has a certain set of advantages and limitations over Windows-run laptops.

