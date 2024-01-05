New Delhi, January 5: ASUS ROG Phone 8 powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 will be announced on January 8, 2024 at CES 2024 ROG Live Event. The CES 2024 event is scheduled in three different regions - Las Vegas, London and Taipei, where the company will unveil its new laptops and smartphones. ASUS ROG Phone 8 is one of the most awaited flagship gaming smartphone since the launch of ASUS ROG Phone 7 and ASUS ROG Phone 7 Ultimate. Officially, ASUS will unveil its smartphone on January 8, but according to Indian Standard Time, the Consumer Electronic Show 2024 launch will be scheduled on January 9 in India.

The upcoming ASUS ROG Phone 8 is expected to go against the other flagship smartphones featuring the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC like iQOO 12 and upcoming OnePlus 12, Samsung Galaxy S24 Series along with smartphones launched in China like Realme GT 5 Pro, Xiaomi Redmi K70 Pro, Xiaomi 14 series. ASUS ROG Phones are gamer-centric that offer larger batteries, unique design and accessories, and higher performance for both gaming and regular usage. OPPO Reno 11 Pro and OPPO Reno 11 Likely To Launch in India Soon: Check Expected Launch Date, Specifications and Price Details.

ASUS ROG Phone 8 Specifications and Features Ahead of Launch:

In 2024, many smartphones adopted AI and launched in India with premium specifications and features like iQOO 12 and Vivo X100 series. They offer maximum 512GB built-in storage and 16GB RAM. The Chinese variants including Xiaomi 14 and OnePlus 12 offer 16GB RAM and 1TB storage and 24GB RAM and 1TB storage respectively. According to the report by India Today, the upcoming ASUS ROG Phone 8 is expected to have 24GB RAM and up to 1TB of storage. However, ASUS has yet to confirm the launch of a 1 terabyte variant in India as the company previously released 1TB variants in European and US markets only. However, this time, ASUS may consider launching a its gaming smartphones with massive storage and RAM.

The report said the ASUS ROG Phone 8 may also have other variants offering 12GB RAM and 256GB storage and 16GB RAM and 512GB storage. The device will have its unique ROG UI based on the Android 14 operating system. The display on the ASUS's ROG Phone 8 gaming smartphone is expected to have 6.78-inch size with maximum 165Hz refresh rate. The report mentioned that the display may be an HD+ AMOLED panel with HDR10 support and may have Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Protection.

In terms of camera, the device is expected to sport a 50MP camera with IMX890 sensor, 13MP ultra-wide sensor and 32MP telephoto sensor. On the front, ASUS ROG Phone 8 may have a 32MP selfie camera. The device is anticipated to pack a 5,500mAh battery that would support Quick Charge 5.0 and PD charging. iQOO Neo 9 Pro Set To Launch in India on February; Check Expected Specifications and Price Details.

ASUS ROG Phone 8 Price and Colour Options:

ASUS introduced its ASUS ROG Phone 7 in two colour options - Phantom Black and Storm White. As per the teaser image, the ROG Phone 8 has a black shade. ASUS might reveal a white shade or other shades ahead of launch. ASUS ROG Phone 7 and 7 Ultimate are available in India at Rs 74,999 and Rs 99,999, respectively. The ASUS ROG Phone 8 may be introduced at slightly higher price than the previous models.

