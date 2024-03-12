Mumbai, March 12: Qualcomm launched its flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and mid-range Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor globally in 2023. Both chipsets have been featured in flagship and mid-range smartphones, offering powerful performance, AI feature compatibility, and power efficiency. Now, Qualcomm is reportedly gearing up to introduce the new Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 and Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 on March 18, 2024.

According to a report by India Today, Qualcomm will introduce two new processors on March 18, including Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 and Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3. The report mentioned that Qualcomm has yet to confirm the names of the upcoming chipsets next week. However, the speculations say it is the 8s Gen 3 and 7+ Gen 3. The report also highlighted that the new chips could offer "groundbreaking stuff" while taking reference to the event - "Intelligence is in the core, and there is a dragon in it". POCO X6 Neo To Launch on March 13 With '108MP Primary Camera' and 'Bezel-Less' Design; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Confirmed Details.

The report highlighted that Digital Chat Nation, a popular China-based platform, posted on Weibo that the chipmaker Qualcomm will introduce not one but two new chips at the event. The report said that these new chips will be Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3, codenamed "SM7675," and Snapdragon 8s Gen 3, codenamed "SM8635." The report also said that both of these upcoming Qualcomm chips are rumoured to bear an internal codename of "Cliffs."

The upcoming Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 and Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 processors may be introduced with new features and compatibility with future smartphones. The report emphasised that the 8s Gen 3 is expected to have the "cutting-edge architecture" seen in the flagship processor 8 Gen 3.

Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Specifications (Rumoured)

The report mentioned that the upcoming Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 could be launched with a "big core" clocked at 3.01Ghz, likely a Cortex-X4 model and four medium cores clocked at 2.61Ghz which may be a Cortex-A720 model. Besides, it is rumoured to have three small cores clocked at 1.84 GHz, which is expected to be a Cortex-A520 CPU core model.

Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 Specifications (Rumoured)

Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 is rumoured to have a big core clocked at 2.9Ghz, four medium cores clocked at 1.9Ghz, and three small cores clocked at 1.9Ghz. All these cores are rumoured to have the same CPU models—Cortex-X4, Cortex-A720, and Cortex-A520. Apple iPhone 16 Pro Likely To Get Major Design Upgrade: Check Expected Specifications and Features.

Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 and Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 reportedly could feature Adreno 735 and Adreno 732 GPU (Graphics Processing Unit). These processors are expected to be introduced in the rumoured devices like OnePlus Ace 3V, Redmi Note 13 Turbo, Realme GT Neo6 series, iQOO Neo 9 series, Xiaomi Civi 4 and Vivo Pad 3.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 12, 2024 08:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).