Mumbai, January 9: ASUS unveiled its next-generation gaming smartphone, ASUS ROG Phone 8, during CES 2024 ROG Live Event - Transcendence. The new ASUS ROG Phone 8 series has significant updates over its predecessor, the ASUS ROG Phone 7 series. ASUS's new gaming smartphone comes with significant upgrades in storage, battery size, high screen refresh rates, benchmarks, cooling technology, dual type-C port, and overall design.

ASUS also unveiled other products like the ROG BTF Ecosystem - ROG Maximus Z790 HERO BTF motherboard, ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4090 BTF OC Edition graphics card, and ROG Hyperion GR701 BTF Edition chassis. Besides the ecosystem, the company unveiled its new third-generation monitor ROG Swift OLEDs. The other products introduced by ASUS include ROG NUC Compact Gaming Power desktop computer, ROG Carnyx microphone, 2024 ROG Zephyrus G16 and 2024 ROG Zephyrus G14 gaming laptops, ROG Strix series desktops and ROG Cetra SpeedNova True Wireless Earbuds.

Watch 'CES 2024 ROG Live Event - Transcendence | ROG':

ASUS ROG Phone 8 Display and Battery

The ASUS ROG Phone 8 Pro comes with a 6.78-inch Samsung E6 Panel that offers a 165Hz refresh rate and 2,500 peak brightness. It is an LTPO OLED display that adapts refresh rate from 1Hz to 120Hz based on the task the users perform and boosts the device's battery life. ROG Phone 8 comes with a 5,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support, allowing users to charge their device from 0% to 100% within a claimed 39 minutes. ASUS ROG Phone 8 also supports Qi 1.3 Standard Support wireless charging.

ASUS ROG Phone 8 Design - Weight and Thickness

Design-wise, the ASUS ROG Phone 8 Pro is 15% thinner with an '8.9mm thickness' than the previous ASUS ROG Phone 7 series, which has a 10.49mm thickness. It is 9% lighter than the last series with 225 grams, 71% thinner upper bezel with 1.65mm, 14% thinner side bezels with 1.67mm, and 94% screen-to-body ratio. It also comes with an IP68 rating.

ASUS ROG Phone 8 Performance, RAM and Storage

ASUS's new gaming smartphone comes with powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 offering top-notch gaming and multi-tasking performance with 30% faster CPU and 25% faster GPU. For storage, ASUS has unveiled its new ROG Phone 8 top model that offers up to 24GB LPDDR5X RAM and 1TB USF 4.0 storage. Besides, the device has a dedicated 'X Mode' to boost gaming performance. To control the heat and cool down the smartphone, the new device has introduced a new 'Gamecool 8' Advanced thermal system. Surprisingly, the company kept the traditional 3.5mm audio jack in the device and also improved call and audio performance.

ASUS ROG Phone 8 Camera:

ASUS introduced its new ROG Phone 8 with a primary 50MP camera Sony IMX890 sensor with 2X lossless zoom capability. The camera supports a Gimble 6-axis Stabiliser system, offering better image stabilisation through smart EIS advanced algorithms. Further, it has a 32MP quad-pixel telephoto lens with 3X optical zoom, 10 to 30X HyperClarity Zoom and built-in OIS. The gaming phone also has a 13MP ultra-wide 120-degree camera and a 32MP camera offering a 90-degree ultra-wide angle with RGBW image sensor. The classic ROG light on the back has also been introduced with new 'AniMe Vision' technology for multiple notifications.

ASUS ROG Phone Price, Colour and Availability:

ASUS ROG Phone Prices differ for variants according to their RAM and storage capacity. The ROG Phone 8 with 16GB+256GB is introduced at $1,099 (about Rs 91,274), the ROG Phone 8 Pro with 16GB RAM and 512GB at $1,199 (about Rs 99,585) and the ROG Phone 8 Pro Edition at $1,499 (about Rs 1,24,503). The Aeroactive Cooler X is available at an additional price of $99 (about Rs 8,223). The ROG Phone 8 series come in comes in Phantom Black and Rebel Grey colour options except pro models only available in Phantom Black.

ASUS ROG Phone 8 is expected to directly compete with other flagship smartphones powered by the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset like the iQOO 12, the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S24 on January 17 and the OnePlus 12 on January 23. It will also compete with smartphones like the Xiaomi 14 series, Realme GT 5 Pro, Redmi K70 Pro, and others. Unlike previous models, ASUS said it made its new ROG Phone 8 more approachable to everyone with a more "subtle and classy" design. The company will soon announces its smartphones in India along with the price.

