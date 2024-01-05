New Delhi, January 5: OPPO is preparing to expand its smartphone lineup with the anticipated launch of the OPPO Reno 11 series in India. The series is expected to come with two models, the OPPO Reno 11 Pro and the OPPO Reno 11. With the launch date drawing near, users might be keen to know what these smartphones have to offer in terms of specifications, performance, and price.

As per a report of Gadgets360, the OPPO Reno 11 series is expected to launch on January 12 in India. The phones are expected to be available for purchase on Flipkart. Leaks and tips from industry insiders have given a glimpse into what users can expect from these smartphones. The standard OPPO Reno 11 is expected to be priced at around Rs. 28,000. On the other hand, the OPPO Reno 11 Pro is speculated to be priced at Rs 35,000. Galaxy Unpacked 2024: Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Pre-Reserve Opened in India, Know Expected Specifications and Features of Samsung’s Flagship Smartphones.

OPPO Reno 11 Series Specifications (Expected):

The OPPO Reno 11 is rumored to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC, while the OPPO Reno 11 Pro model might boast the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC. Both models are said to run on Android 14. The OPPO Reno 11 series is expected to feature a 6.70-inch full-HD+ OLED curved screen with a high refresh rate of 120Hz. POCO X6, POCO X6 Pro, POCO M6 Pro To Launch Globally on January 11; Check Confirmed Specifications and Features.

Camera capabilities are anticipated to be impressive, with both models likely to have a triple rear camera setup, including a 50-megapixel primary sensor. The OPPO Reno 11 series may also include a 32-megapixel telephoto lens and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens. For selfies, a 32-megapixel front camera is expected in both models. Battery life is another crucial aspect, with the OPPO Reno 11 possibly housing a 5,000mAh battery, while the OPPO Reno 11 Pro variant could come with a 4,600mAh battery. Both are expected to support fast charging.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 05, 2024 04:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).