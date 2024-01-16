Mumbai, January 16: Many smartphone companies have launched their premium, mid-range and budget smartphones in early 2024. In 2023, the two new smartphone processors, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 were introduced, which claimed to offer AI-powered features to the upcoming smartphones. The new chips are more powerful and stable in terms of performance.

According to a report by Android Authority, the mid-range smartphones will likely get the flagship power later in 2024. The report mentioned that the Snapdragon 7 Gen 2 showed a huge performance increase for mid-range smartphones that featured the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 mobile platform last year. The report said there could be another significant boost in the Snapdragon 7 Plus processor. Realme Luxury Watch Inspired-Design: Realme Setting a New Standard for Creativity and Functionality in Its Upcoming Smartphone.

The report mentioned that according to a Weibo user Digital Chat Station, the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 will likely get an update. The processor will reportedly adopt the architecture of Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. In 2024, many flagship smartphones have launched with the Snapdragon 8 third-generation processor, like iQOO 12, Redmi K70, Xiaomi 14 series, ASUG ROG Phone 8 series and other upcoming devices like Samsung Galaxy S24 and OnePlus 12.

According to the report, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 has an octa-core CPU setup, a Cortex-X4 big core, five Cortex-A720 medium cores and two Cortex-A520 little cores. Considering the configurations of the processor, the report said that the possible processor of the Snapdragon 7 series will likely be the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3. ChatGPT-Developer OpenAI Outlines Plan To 'Combat Misinformation' and 'Focus on Promoting Transparency' Ahead of 2024 Elections.

The Android Authority report also highlighted that the Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 had a much lower CPU clock speed. It also said that the processor had many downgrades to the GPU, modem and other areas compared to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. The Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 would likely have a wider adoption possibility than the Gen 2 processor. The user of Weibo posted that the 2024 could be offered the 'most powerful Snapdragon 7 series' with the 'N-1 Snapdragon 8+ architecture. The report hinted that the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 could be a more powerful processor compared to the previous 7 Gen 2 processor.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 16, 2024 05:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).