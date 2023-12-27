Ban Apple Watches: Apple Watch Ultra 2 and Apple Watch Series 9 With Feature for Reading Blood-Oxygen Banned in US, Know How It Will Affect Customers

Mumbai, December 27: Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 have been banned from the US for weeks now due to patent infringement issues. The company halted the sales of its smartwatches from its stores and online website following the ban. According to the reports, the ban has been implemented on Apple watches in the country by the US International Commission following the complaint filed by a health technology company Masimo.

The US ITC ordered the ban of Apple Watches on a complaint from Masimo over a blood oxygen reading feature. The federal agency handling international trade disputes took over the matter. It determined that the feature of the Apple Watches that read the oxygen level infringed on Masimo's pulse oximetry patents. Microsoft Launches Dedicated Copilot App on Google Play Store, Now Users Can Access It Without Bing Mobile App.

The ban on the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 have significantly affected the sales in the United States. Before the Christmas Day deadline, the tech giant announced the ban on Apple Watches in the US. According to the report by Mint, the order to ban Apple Watches does not affect the "low-priced" Apple Watch SE without pulse-oximetry capabilities, available on the official Apple website.

US ITC's Decision To Ban Apple Watches and Its Affect in the US:

According to the Mint's report, Apple introduced the pulse oximetry feature in its Apple Watch Series 6. The Masimo argued that all the Apple Watches having this technology infringe the patents. According to the report by Hindustan Times, "Apple informed its customer service teams through a memo that out-of-warranty models, dating back to Apple Watch Series 6, will no longer be replaced by the company in the US."

As per the reports, the decision will impact the Apple Watches launched in 2020, including the Apple Watch Series 9, Series 7, 8, and Ultra. All these Apple Watches have blood-oxygen functions that the Masimo claimed to be infringed by Apple. The warranty on the sold Apple Watches will remain unaffected by the replacement prohibition.