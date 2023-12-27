Ban Apple Watches: Apple Watch Ultra 2 and Apple Watch Series 9 With Feature for Reading Blood-Oxygen Banned in US, Know How It Will Affect Customers

US International Trade Commission issued order to ban Apple Watches with blood oxygen feature over patent issues. The Apple Watch Ultra 2 and Apple Watch Series 9 along with other series launched after 2020 are likely to get affected.

Technology Team Latestly| Dec 27, 2023 02:30 PM IST
A+
A-
Ban Apple Watches: Apple Watch Ultra 2 and Apple Watch Series 9 With Feature for Reading Blood-Oxygen Banned in US, Know How It Will Affect Customers
Apple Watch Banned in US (Photo Credit: Offiical Website)

Mumbai, December 27: Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 have been banned from the US for weeks now due to patent infringement issues. The company halted the sales of its smartwatches from its stores and online website following the ban. According to the reports, the ban has been implemented on Apple watches in the country by the US International Commission following the complaint filed by a health technology company Masimo. 

The US ITC ordered the ban of Apple Watches on a complaint from Masimo over a blood oxygen reading feature. The federal agency handling international trade disputes took over the matter. It determined that the feature of the Apple Watches that read the oxygen level infringed on Masimo's pulse oximetry patents. Microsoft Launches Dedicated Copilot App on Google Play Store, Now Users Can Access It Without Bing Mobile App.

The ban on the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 have significantly affected the sales in the United States. Before the Christmas Day deadline, the tech giant announced the ban on Apple Watches in the US. According to the report by Mint, the order to ban Apple Watches does not affect the "low-priced" Apple Watch SE without pulse-oximetry capabilities, available on the official Apple website. 

US ITC's Decision To Ban Apple Watches and Its Affect in the US:

According to the Mint's report, Apple introduced the pulse oximetry feature in its Apple Watch Series 6. The Masimo argued that all the Apple Watches having this technology infringe the patents. According to the report by Hindustan Times, "Apple informed its customer service teams through a memo that out-of-warranty models, dating back to Apple Watch Series 6, will no longer be replaced by the company in the US."

As per the reports, the decision will impact the Apple Watches launched in 2020, including the Apple Watch Series 9, Series 7, 8, and Ultra. All these Apple Watches have blood-oxygen functions that the Masimo claimed to be infringed by Apple. The warranty on the sold Apple Watches will remain unaffected by the replacement prohibition. 

Technology Team Latestly| Dec 27, 2023 02:30 PM IST
A+
A-
Ban Apple Watches: Apple Watch Ultra 2 and Apple Watch Series 9 With Feature for Reading Blood-Oxygen Banned in US, Know How It Will Affect Customers
Apple Watch Banned in US (Photo Credit: Offiical Website)

Mumbai, December 27: Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 have been banned from the US for weeks now due to patent infringement issues. The company halted the sales of its smartwatches from its stores and online website following the ban. According to the reports, the ban has been implemented on Apple watches in the country by the US International Commission following the complaint filed by a health technology company Masimo. 

The US ITC ordered the ban of Apple Watches on a complaint from Masimo over a blood oxygen reading feature. The federal agency handling international trade disputes took over the matter. It determined that the feature of the Apple Watches that read the oxygen level infringed on Masimo's pulse oximetry patents. Microsoft Launches Dedicated Copilot App on Google Play Store, Now Users Can Access It Without Bing Mobile App.

The ban on the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 have significantly affected the sales in the United States. Before the Christmas Day deadline, the tech giant announced the ban on Apple Watches in the US. According to the report by Mint, the order to ban Apple Watches does not affect the "low-priced" Apple Watch SE without pulse-oximetry capabilities, available on the official Apple website. 

US ITC's Decision To Ban Apple Watches and Its Affect in the US:

According to the Mint's report, Apple introduced the pulse oximetry feature in its Apple Watch Series 6. The Masimo argued that all the Apple Watches having this technology infringe the patents. According to the report by Hindustan Times, "Apple informed its customer service teams through a memo that out-of-warranty models, dating back to Apple Watch Series 6, will no longer be replaced by the company in the US."

As per the reports, the decision will impact the Apple Watches launched in 2020, including the Apple Watch Series 9, Series 7, 8, and Ultra. All these Apple Watches have blood-oxygen functions that the Masimo claimed to be infringed by Apple. The warranty on the sold Apple Watches will remain unaffected by the replacement prohibition. Samsung Galaxy A25, Samsung Galaxy A15 With 'Super AMOLED Displays' Now Available in India: Check Price, Features and Other Specifications.

The Hindustan Times report mentioned that Apple will not allow exchanges for watches purchased before the ban in terms of colour, size, etc. But the company will allow accessory replacements like bands. The customers can return the smartwatches for a refund.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 27, 2023 02:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
Apple Watch Banned Apple Watch Banned in Us Apple Watch Series 9 Apple Watch Ultra 2 Ban Apple Watches
You might also like
Apple Files Appeal After Biden Administration Allows US Trade Tribunal’s Ban on Watch Series 9, Ultra 2
Technology

Apple Files Appeal After Biden Administration Allows US Trade Tribunal’s Ban on Watch Series 9, Ultra 2
Apple Watch Patent Dispute: Sale of ‘Apple Watch Series 9’ and ‘Apple Watch Ultra 2’ Halted in US, Smartwatches Unavailable After Christmas
Technology

Apple Watch Patent Dispute: Sale of ‘Apple Watch Series 9’ and ‘Apple Watch Ultra 2’ Halted in US, Smartwatches Unavailable After Christmas
Apple Watch Banned in US: US ITC Denies Apple’s Bid To Delay Import and Sales Ban on Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2
Technology

Apple Watch Banned in US: US ITC Denies Apple’s Bid To Delay Import and Sales Ban on Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2
Apple To Ban Selling Its 'Apple Watch Series 9' and 'Apple Watch Series Ultra 2' Devices in US From December 21 Over Patent Dispute
Technology

Apple To Ban Selling Its 'Apple Watch Series 9' and 'Apple Watch Series Ultra 2' Devices in US From December 21 Over Patent Dispute
Google Trends Google Trends
Premier League
200K+ searches
Salman Khan
200K+ searches
Al Nassr
100K+ searches
New Zealand vs Bangladesh
100K+ searches
Manchester United
50K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaAssembly Elections 2023Virat KohliAssembly Election Results 2023OmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma
Google News Telegram Bot