Thanksgiving Day is an important event for the people across the United States, as it is celebrated as a day to be thankful for the friends and family that one has, who form one’s support system. The commemoration of Thanksgiving Day has mixed reactions from the people across the United States as its origins are linked to the romanticized, but historically inaccurate, portrayal of a harmonious feast between Pilgrims and Native Americans.

However, over the years, people have started celebrating this day as merely an opportunity to be thankful for having a supportive and loving family and support system. As we prepare to celebrate Thanksgiving Day 2025, here is everything you need to know about this day, how to celebrate this day and its importance.

When Is Thanksgiving Day 2025? Thanksgiving Day is celebrated on different dates in different parts of the world. In the United States, Thanksgiving Day falls on the fourth Thursday in the month of November. Thanksgiving Day 2025 will be marked on November 27 and is sure to be marked with a grand feast, and various crucial annual events and observances.

Significance of Thanksgiving Day

Over the years, the meaning behind Thanksgiving Day has evolved for one and all. While the origins of the day lies in the history of the battle between the Pilgrims and Native Americans, the meaning of the festival now is focused on celebrating the bond of family and offering thanks for all that the year has blessed us with. There are various iconic celebrations that are marked on Thanksgiving Day. One of the most crucial parts of this celebration is the Thanksgiving Day Parade that is observed and livestreamed across the US. People also make it a point to prepare and indulge in an elaborate Thanksgiving meal, which traditionally consists of turkey, cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes and more such descriptions mean options.

Many people make it a point to distinguish the continued celebration of Thanksgiving Day from its roots and highlighting the importance of acknowledging the violence and harm that was brought forth in the history of the United States. Many people also mark this as a day of mourning, as it honors the history of Indigenous peoples and protests the mistreatment and injustices they have faced.

