Thanksgiving Day is an annual event in the United States of America (USA) that holds deep cultural and emotional significance. It is also celebrated in Canada, Saint Lucia, Liberia, and unofficially in countries like Brazil and Germany. Also known as ‘Turkey Day’ in the US, Thanksgiving is celebrated on the fourth Thursday of November. This year, Thanksgiving 2025 falls on Thursday, November 27. The occasion of Thanksgiving was originally born out of harvest festivals but over the years, it became the day to express gratitude and enjoy the joy of togetherness. As Thanksgiving Day 2025 is here, we have curated a list of Happy Thanksgiving 2025 Greetings, Happy Thanksgiving 2025 wishes and messages for you that you can download for free and share with your friends, family and loved ones one on this annual event. If you are looking online for Happy Thanksgiving 2025 wishes, Thanksgiving 2025 messages, Thanksgiving greetings, Happy Thanksgiving 2025 images and HD wallpapers, latest Thanksgiving 2025 pics and WhatsApp Stickers and SMS, here it is. Thanksgiving Dinner Must-Have Traditional Dishes: From Buttermilk Biscuits to Glazed Carrots, Check Easy Recipes of Mouth-Watering Delicacies To Relish on Turkey Day!

On the special occasion of Thanksgiving day, people are encouraged to express gratitude for their life they have and take a moment to pause and appreciate the blessings in our lives. You can download these images and send them to your family and friends as Happy Singles Day in China 2025 wishes and images! The celebrations of Thanksgiving include family gatherings, where homes are filled with warmth, festive aromas, and joyful conversations. Thanksgiving Dinner Menu Recipe Ideas: From Green Bean Casserole and Turkey to Pumpkin Pie, Mouth-Watering Traditional Dishes to Relish for the Celebration

Happy Thanksgiving 2025 (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

Thanksgiving Day 2025 Greetings Reads: Happy Thanksgiving! May Your Day Be Filled With Joy, Love, and Delicious Memories With Family and Friends.

Happy Thanksgiving 2025 (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

Thanksgiving Day 2025 Greetings Reads: Wishing You a Thanksgiving Overflowing With Peace, Laughter, and Gratitude. Enjoy Every Special Moment.

Happy Thanksgiving 2025 (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

Thanksgiving Day 2025 Greetings Reads: May Your Heart Be As Full as Your Plate This Thanksgiving. Here’s to Blessings All Season Long.

Happy Thanksgiving 2025 (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

Thanksgiving Day 2025 Greetings Reads: Sending You Warm Wishes for a Wonderful Thanksgiving Filled With Happiness, Togetherness, and Plenty of Good Food.

Happy Thanksgiving 2025 (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

Thanksgiving Day 2025 Greetings Reads: Grateful for People Like You – Wishing You a Bright and Beautiful Thanksgiving Surrounded by Love.

The traditional Thanksgiving meal, featuring roast turkey, mashed potatoes, pumpkin pie, and seasonal dishes are made that symbolises abundance and the spirit of sharing. Many families take this day as an opportunity to look back on the year, share stories, and strengthen bonds. Schools and communities also organise events that highlight the holiday’s history and promote the spirit of unity.

Beyond family traditions, Thanksgiving inspires acts of generosity and service that extend into the wider community. Many people volunteer at shelters, donate food, and contribute to charity drives to support those in need.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 27, 2025 06:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).