New Delhi, April 17: ChatGPT is reportedly the most downloaded app globally, surpassing popular platforms like Instagram and TikTok in March 2025. The surge in popularity of Sam Altman-run OpenAI’s AI chatbot is likely connected to a trend where users were able to create images in Studio Ghibli-style art by using the platform. The ability to generate these unique images has captured the attention of many users of ChatGPT, which is assumed to be the reason of its rapid rise in downloads and usage.

As per a report of AppFigures, OpenAI ChatGPT was the most downloaded app worldwide in March 2025. In February, TikTok held the top position but dropped to third place in March. Meta's Instagram, which had been the leading app for 2024, secured the second spot in March with around 46 million new downloads. The shift in rankings highlights the changing preferences of users and the popularity of ChatGPT in the last month. GPT-4.1, GPT-4.1 Mini and GPT-4.1 Nano Launched in API: Sam Altman-Run OpenAI Launches New Series of AI Models With Major Upgrades in Coding and Context Handling.

ChatGPT Most Downloaded App in March 2025

ChatGPT saw around 46 million downloads across the App Store and Google Play Store worldwide. As per reports, OpenAI’s chatbot has achieved around 13 million downloads on iPhones from the App Store. Additionally, it has approximately 33 million downloads from the Google Play Store for Android devices.

Instagram reportedly achieved a total of 46 million downloads, matching ChatGPT's numbers. Instagram had 5 million downloads on iOS and a 41 million on Android. TikTok, the Chinese social media app owned by ByteDance recorded nearly 45 million downloads in total. TikTok's downloads were split into 8 million on iOS and 37 million on Android. GPT-4.1 AI Model Series: Microsoft Announces OpenAI GPT-4.1, GPT-4.1-Mini and GPT-4.1-Nano Models for Azure AI Foundry and GitHub Developers.

Since ChatGPT's launch, it is said to have generated approximately USD 725 million in consumer spending, with the majority of this revenue coming from the App Store. The United States plays a crucial role in driving revenue from the App Store and Google Play Store.

