GPT‑4.1, GPT‑4.1 mini, and GPT‑4.1 nano AI models have been launched by Sam Altman-run OpenAI, offering major improvements in how AI follows instructions and writes code. The new series of ChatGPT models includes its first-ever nano model. These AI models are now available in API. Sam Altman said, "GPT-4.1 family is API-only." They outperform the earlier GPT‑4o and GPT‑4o mini models in all areas and have major gains in coding and instruction following. A key feature is their ability to understand and work with much larger context windows, supporting up to 1 million tokens. The AI models also have updated knowledge till June 2024. OpenAI Hiring Alert: ChatGPT Developer Looking for Strategic Deployment Team To Help Complete AGI Roadmap; Check More Details, Where To Apply.

GPT-4.1, GPT-4.1 Mini and GPT-4.1 Nano Launched in API

GPT-4.1 (and -mini and -nano) are now available in the API! these models are great at coding, instruction following, and long context (1 million tokens). benchmarks are strong, but we focused on real-world utility, and developers seem very happy. GPT-4.1 family is API-only. — Sam Altman (@sama) April 14, 2025

