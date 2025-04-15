Microsoft has announced the launch of new GPT AI model series, GPT-4.1, GPT-4.1-mini, and GPT-4.1-nano. The post read, "We're excited to bring the GPT-4.1 model series to Azure OpenAI Service." These models are available for Microsoft Azure AI Foundry and GitHub developers. The OpenAI’s GPT-4.1 series is an improved version of the GPT-4o model. It brings better performance in following instructions, writing code, and handling long context processing. These improvements can be useful for developers who work on complex projects. One of the key updates is the support for up to one million token inputs. GPT-4.1, GPT-4.1 Mini and GPT-4.1 Nano Launched in API: Sam Altman-Run OpenAI Launches New Series of AI Models With Major Upgrades in Coding and Context Handling.

Microsoft Announces GPT-4.1 AI Model Series for Azure AI Foundry and GitHub Developers

We're excited to bring the GPT-4.1 model series to Azure OpenAI Service: ✅ GPT-4.1 ✅ GPT 4.1-mini ✅ GPT 4.1-nano Read the blog for more: https://t.co/l9eAnKfCHg pic.twitter.com/WxMgB4UCpc — Microsoft Azure (@Azure) April 14, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)