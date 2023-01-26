San Francisco, Jan 26: Apple will stop mandating its employees from having to take a Covid test before coming to the office starting from February.

The tech giant will also roll back its sick leave policy, which allowed workers to take unlimited leaves while experiencing Covid symptoms. Apple and Samsung Display Reportedly Join Hands To Make OLED Screens for Upcoming iPad Pro, MacBook Pro.

Platformer's Zoe Schiffer shared the information on Twitter, in which he wrote: "Apple is making changes to its Covid-19 policy, and will stop mandating employees test before coming into the office. It's also rolling back its special sick leave policy, which previously allowed for unlimited sick leave for workers experiencing Covid symptoms."

Moreover, employee sick leave expires in August 2023, and those who test positive for Covid-19 can take up to five days of sick leave until then.

"Testing policy rolls out Jan 30, sick leave ends in August. Until then, employees get a maximum of 5 days sick leave, if they test positive for Covid," Schiffer added.

Apple's corporate employees began returning to in-person work in April 2022, after two years of remote work due to the pandemic, and were required to work in person once a week. Apple Working on iPad-Like Display for Controlling Smart Home Devices.

However, this requirement was raised to two days per week a month later.

Since September of last year, Apple employees have been required to work in person three days a week.

