Amazon, the country's leading e-commerce giant has reportedly paused its Prime Day Sale 2021 in the country. The e-retailer took this decision amid rising COVID-19 cases in India. According to the spokesperson, the company took this step as the entire nation is battling with the second wave of coronavirus infection. Amazon Seller Services Gets Fresh Fund Infusion of Rs 915 Crore.

Last week, India had reported around 1.5 million corona positive cases. The country witnessed record daily death tolls as hospitals run out of beds and medical oxygen.

Amazon, Google and other technology giants have come forward in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. Several companies have pledged findings and donations from airlifts of medical equipment to medical oxygen.

Amazon's annual event which is offered only to Prime members is typically held in July to boost. Additionally, Realme India too postponed its upcoming launch event due to the COVID-19 situation. The Chinese phone maker was scheduled to host a launch event on May 4, 2021. The announcement was made by Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth on his Twitter account.

