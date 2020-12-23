Cyberpunk 2077 game developer 'CD Projekt' has reportedly issued a memorandum revealing that its newly launched game has sold over 13 million copies. The company managed to sell both physical & digital 13 million copies by December 20, 2020. This figure factors in the number of refunds or disputes the company has received. This figure represents the estimated volume of retail sales across all platforms (hardware) plus in returns submitted by the clients in brick-and-mortar & digital stores as well. Cyberpunk 2077 Game Removed From Sony’s PlayStation Store, Full Refund to Be Issued to Buyers.

The game had more than 8 million pre-orders prior December 10, 2020. Cyberpunk 2077 was pulled down from Sony PlayStation store because it has so many glitches while Microsoft offered full refunds to Xbox users. This lead to an outcry from frustrated players due to the game's poor performance.

Cyberpunk 2077 (Photo Credits: Cyberpunk 2077)

Cyberpunk 2077 is set in the year 2077 in a dystopian place called night city in California. Actor Keanu Reeves, an icon of 90's movie 'The Matrix' has lent his voice, face & performance to a character in the game. The game costs Rs 2,499 on Amazon India for the PC version whereas the PS4 & Xbox One version is priced at Rs 3,999.

