DeepL Layoffs: Google Translate Rival to Cut 25% of Staff Amid AI Structural Shift; Check Details

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Cologne-based translation firm DeepL has announced plans to reduce its workforce by approximately 25 per cent, citing a need to restructure in the face of rapid advancements in artificial intelligence. The German startup, widely regarded as a primary competitor to Google Translate, confirmed that around 250 positions will be affected out of its total staff of just over 1,000 employees.

Chief Executive Officer Jarek Kutylowski attributed the decision to a massive structural shift within the industry. In a statement shared on LinkedIn, he explained that the company must adapt its operations to remain effective. According to Kutylowski, the new structure aims to create fewer layers and faster decision making processes by reducing the administrative time that often hampers larger teams. PayPal Layoffs: CEO Enrique Lores-Led Fintech Giant Announces 4,760 Job Cuts To Accelerate AI Adoption and Tech Investment.

DeepL Layoffs Driven by AI Structural Shift

The decision comes at a time when the broader technology sector is grappling with the dual nature of artificial intelligence. While DeepL specialises in AI-powered translation software, the company itself is not immune to the efficiencies and changes the technology demands. The move is designed to streamline internal operations as the firm seeks to stay competitive against heavyweights.

Founded in 2017, DeepL gained a reputation for high quality translations that often outperformed established rivals. However, the landscape has changed significantly with the arrival of large language models. The company now faces intense competition from OpenAI’s ChatGPT and other generative AI tools that offer integrated translation services as part of their broader feature sets.

Global Tech Industry Job Cuts Surge in 2026

DeepL is not alone in its decision to downsize as the industry pivots toward AI-centric models. Recent weeks have seen several major players reduce their headcount to redirect resources. Meta Platforms Inc. recently announced a 10 per cent reduction in its workforce, while Microsoft Corp. has offered buyouts to roughly 7 per cent of its staff in the United States.

These cuts highlight a growing trend where companies are replacing traditional programming and administrative roles with automated solutions. By reducing staff, these firms aim to lower overhead costs while focusing investment on the development of proprietary AI products and infrastructure to maintain their market positions.

DeepL Valuation and Future IPO Plans

Despite the job cuts, DeepL remains a significant player in the European tech ecosystem. In 2024, the company successfully raised 300 million USD, reaching a valuation of 2 billion USD. This funding was intended to support its expansion and the continued development of its translation tools for developers and businesses. Cognizant Layoffs: IT Giant May Cut Up to 15,000 Jobs Globally Under ‘Project Leap’, India To Be Impacted.

The company has also been weighing a potential initial public offering in the United States. While the reduction in force may be seen as a sign of industry pressure, it is also being framed as a strategic move to improve profitability and operational speed ahead of a possible stock market debut.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (NDTV Profit), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 07, 2026 09:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).