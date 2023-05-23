New Delhi, May 23: Dell has launched three new laptops in India - the XPS 17, XPS 15 and XPS 13 Plus. The new 2023 Dell XPS trio is based on the latest 13th Gen Intel Core processor. All the three laptops boast of premium built quality, sleek and sophisticated design and powerful performance.

The new 2023 Dell XPS notebooks comes laden with efficient features that are aimed to aid in effortless and enhanced work quality to the users. They have been endowed with a 4-sided InfinityEdge touch display, quad-speakers and dual sensor cameras. All the three new XPS laptops offer Windows Hello face recognition, and come with a premium sturdy metal body. Let's take a quick look at the key details.

2023 Dell XPS 17

The Dell XPS 17 is touted to be most powerful XPS notebook from the house of Dell. Very apparent from the name, it flaunts a massive 17-inch display. This powerful notebook packs in NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 GPU, which is mostly found on high-end gaming laptops, and is backed by up to 32 GB of DDR5 RAM.

2023 Dell XPS 15

Dell says that the XPS 15 is a perfect package of balanced portability and power. This convertible notebook features a 3.5K OLED touch screen along with Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection. The device is empowered with up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 GPU paired with up to 32GB of DDR5 RAM, along with and up to 1 TB of storage.

2023 Dell XPS 13 Plus

The new Dell XPS 13 Plus is claimed to be the most powerful of all the 13-inch XPS series laptops till date. This notebook flaunts a UHD+ 4K resolution display with a seamless glass touchpad. It packs in the power of 13th Gen Intel Core processor and Intel Iris Xe graphics. Offer great performance in a compact and highly portable design, this device weighs just over 1kg.

2023 Dell XPS Laptop Series – Price & Availability

The new Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320 has been launched at 1,99,990, the Dell XPS 15 9530 is tagged at Rs 2,49,990, while the largest Dell XPS 17 9730 is priced at Rs 2,99,990. The new 2023 Dell XPS trio is available for purchase via Dell.com, on all major e-commerce platforms as well as select offline stores in India. The laptops have already officially gone on sale today, i.e. May 23 onwards.

