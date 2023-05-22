New Delhi, May 22: The new iQOO Z7s has launched in the Indian smartphone market, and joined the Z7 series. Essentially, the new iQOO Z7s is a sibling of the iQOO Z7 5G that was introduced in March this year.

The newly launched iQOO Z7s midrange smartphone is very similar to the Z7 5G, and the primary difference between the siblings lies in the processor. Let’s check the details of the new phone. Samsung Galaxy A14 Launched in India With 50MP Camera, 5000mAh Battery; Check Price and Specs Details Inside.

iQOO Z7s – Specifications, Price & Availability Details

The new iQOO Z7s gets powered by the Snapdragon 695 processor, as opposed to the Z7 5G which packs in the Mediatek Dimensity 920 chipset under its hood. The Z7s’ Snapdragon 695 chipset is backed by up to 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage that is expandable via a microSD card. The device runs on the Android 13 topped with boots Funtouch skin. The handset draws its power from a 4,500 mAh battery pack with 44W fast charging support.

The iQOO Z7s comes with a 6.38-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and an under display fingerprint scanner for security. The phone offers a 64MP main camera with OIS at its rear alongside a 2MP depth snapper, while for selfies and video chats, there is a 16MP front-facing snapper housed within a waterdrop notch on the display. The phone’s other noteworthy features include an IP54 rated water and dust resistance and a dedicated 3.5mm audio jack. Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, Razr 40 Coming on June 1; Here’s Everything We Know About the Foldable Twins.

The new iQOO Z7s has launched in India with a starting price of Rs 18,999 for the 6/128GB model, and at Rs 19,999 ($) for its 8/128GB variant. The device is available in two colour options of Norway Blue and Pacific Night. It is available for purchase on Amazon India and iQOO India official store.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 22, 2023 03:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).