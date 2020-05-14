Dell XPS New Laptops Launched Starting From $1,299

Dell XPS New Laptops (Photo Credits: Dell Official Twitter)

New Delhi, May 14: PC and laptop major Dell has announced a fresh XPS laptop series line-up, showcasing new XPS 15 and XPS 17 devices that come with virtually borderless and four-sided 16:10 edge-to-edge display while ditching legacy ports in favour of USB-C. XPS 15 starts at $1,299.99, available in the US and Canada now and will be available and in European and Asian countries throughout this week. XPS 17 begins at $1,499.99 and is available in the US, Canada and European and Asian countries this summer. CES 2020: Dell Officially Unveils New Gaming Laptop For $799 in Las Vegas; To Be Available From March 11.

After a nearly 10-year hiatus, the XPS 17 has returned as the smallest 17-inch laptop ever. It features the latest 10th Gen Intel Core processors and up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 graphics with Max-Q design.

"Packing this much performance into a laptop of this size requires engineering ingenuity to keep the system performing smoothly. Under the hood, we've packed a unique thermal design for increased fan airflow to fuel demanding projects," said Donnie Oliphant, Senior Director, XPS Product Marketing, Dell Technologies.

The redesigned XPS 15 is the smallest 15.6-inch performance class laptop, giving an immersive audio-visual experience thanks to a larger 16:10 display and new up-firing speakers.

"With the latest 10th Gen Intel Core processors, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti graphics with Max-Q design and up to 25-hour battery life6, you can easily stream your favourite shows, edits photos for Instagram, render 4K videos or create original sounds and textures," informed Oliphant.

The XPS 15 and 17 are crafted from two pieces of machined aluminum, so they're lightweight, yet strong and durable. Optional 4K Ultra HD+ (3840 x 2400) resolution provides pinpoint accuracy, precise detail and sharp images. The smallest ever HD webcam is discretely hidden at the top of the display for video meet-ups and virtual get-togethers in these COVID-19 times. XPS 15 and 17 are the first-ever laptops featuring Waves Nx 3D audio for speakers tuned by multi-Grammy Award winning producer, Jack Joseph Puig, said the company.