New Delhi, May 22: Battlegrounds Mobile India is now again available for download for Android smartphones on Google Play store. Popularly known as BGMI, the new avatar of PUBG has returned back on the Play Store. However, it might not be found by the iOS users listed on the App Store.

It is good to know for the game lovers that Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is currently not available for download on Apple App Store for iOS. However, it is expected to be available soon. Apple iOS 16.6, iPadOS 16.6 Beta Versions Released for Developers; Learn How To Access the Beta Versions.

Here’s What The Game Lovers Should Know About BGMI AKA New PUBG

The BGMI app is available for download on the company’s official website. The app has strict terms of service for those who are under the age of 18 years. As per reports, the game will come with a time limit and also purchase limit, if the users are not 18 years of age and above.

As per the gaming company Krafton, as per BGMI policy users under 18 years of age will be able to play the game for only three hours. Moreover, the under-age users will be able to access and play the game only after the consent of their parents or guardian. However, it is not yet known how the company will check the authenticity of users or their guardian. Windows 11 Phone Link Feature Used by Cyberstalkers To Keep a Tab on iPhone Users, Says Report.

Moreover, Krafton has also mentioned in its gaming policy for BGMI that for any user under the age of 18 years, the daily maximum daily amount of the game’s paid service will be Rs 7,000.

BGMI app resurfaced on Google Play Store India after a few days of the developer thanking the Indian government for lifting its ban. BGMI app got restricted and got removed from both the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store earlier, as the Indian government raised security issues regarding the app. While BGMI has come back to the Play Store for Indian users, its predecessor PUBG Mobile remains banned in India for its shady links to China.

