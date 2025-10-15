New Delhi, October 15: Diwali is shortly approaching, and PhonePe is reportedly offering a 2% cashback on purchases of 24K digital gold to celebrate the festival. Digital gold allows users to buy, sell, and store gold online without physically holding it, making it a convenient investment option. The offer coincides with Dhanteras, which marks the auspicious beginning of the Diwali celebrations across India.

Dhanteras, which is also called Dhantrayodashi, marks the start of the Diwali celebrations. Dhanteras is dedicated to worshipping Goddess Lakshmi. Traditionally, people buy gold, silver, and other valuable items on Dhanteras, as it is believed to bring wealth and prosperity to the home. This year, Dhanteras 2025 will fall on Saturday, October 18. Amazon Diwali Sale 2025: iPhone 15 to Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and Xiaomi 14 Civi, Check Smartphones Available With Huge Discounts, Offers.

What is Digital Gold?

Digital gold is a new method of investing in gold without the need to possess it physically. It allows users to buy, sell, and store gold online, while the equivalent amount of physical gold is securely held by the seller. This form of gold investment eliminates risks like theft or loss that can occur when keeping gold at home.

PhonePe Digital Gold Purchase Offer

PhonePe has reportedly introduced a special cashback offer on 24K digital gold purchases for the occasion of Dhanteras. Customers purchasing digital gold worth INR 2,000 or more through the PhonePe app can reportedly earn a flat 2% cashback or up to INR 2,000 per user. Buyers can choose to invest in digital gold from MMTC-PAMP, SafeGold, and Caratlane. As per a report of The Economic Times, the offer is valid on October 18, 2025, from 12:00 AM to 11:59 PM and applies to one-time transactions. Flipkart Big Bang Diwali Sale 2025: From iPhone 16 to Samsung Galaxy S24 and Nothing Phone 3, Explore Smartphone Deals, Bank Offers and Discounts.

How to Get Cashback on 24K Digital Gold at PhonePe

To take advantage of the cashback offer on 24K digital gold through PhonePe, start by tapping the "Digital Gold" icon on the app’s homepage. Next, select the "Buy Digital Gold" option. Choose "Buy in Rupees" and enter a minimum amount of INR 2,000 for your gold purchase. Carefully review the purchase details and click on "Proceed to Pay" to complete the transaction.

