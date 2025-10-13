Mumbai, October 13: The Amazon Diwali Sale 2025 is here, and customers looking to buy a new smartphone this festival must know about the discounts available on various models. During the Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali Special, many old and newly launched models are being sold at attractive deals, offers, and discounted prices.

If you have held back for a year and have been waiting for some lucrative offers, please check this article, as we have listed the smartphones with the best deals during the Amazon Diwali Sale. Diwali falls on October 20; however, the festival will officially begin on Dhanteras, October 18, and end on Bhai Dooj, October 23. Before the holidays begin, check out the best smartphone deals this Diwali. Flipkart Big Bang Diwali Sale 2025: From iPhone 16 to Samsung Galaxy S24 and Nothing Phone 3, Explore Smartphone Deals, Bank Offers and Discounts.

Amazon Diwali Sale 2025 Smartphone Discounts, Offers and More

iPhone 15 Available at 31% off

Apple's iPhone 15 128GB variant is sold on Amazon at massive 31% discount. The effective price of the device is INR 47,999. It was launched last year at INR 79,999.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 Sold at 37% Discount

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fol6 of 2024 is available with 37% price cut. It was launched last year at INR 1,64,999. But now, the foldable smartphone with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage is listed at INR 1,03,999 price on Amazon.

OPPO Reno 13 5G Gets 43% Discount

OPPO's Reno 13 5G with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage has received a 43% huge discount, bringing its price down to INR 23,999. The higher mid-range smartphone was launched in India at INR 41,999 in July 2025.

Xiaomi 14 Civi Offered at 52% Discount

XIAOMI 14 Civi Cruise gets the biggest price ever during Amazon Diwali sale 2025. The smartphone is sold at INR 28,999 with 52% discount on its original listed price of INR 59,999.

Realme GT 7 Available at 28% off

Realme GT 7 with a powerful MediaTek D 9400e chipset and massive 7,000mAh battery is available at 28% off during Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali Special sale. It is listed at INR 45,999 but now the customers can buy it at INR 32,998.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Available at 41% Off

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 is sold at INR 79,999 on Amazon. It was launched in 2024 with INR 1,34,999 price tag. Apple iPhone 16 Pro Price Drop Alert: Smartphone Available at Reduced Price During Flipkart Big Bang Diwali Sale; Check Cashbacks, Offers and More.

There are many smartphones available at massive discount on Amazon such as Samsung Galaxy M17 5G, OnePlus 13R, Realme Narzo 80 Lite 5G and others which are highlighted on the e-commerce website.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Amazon). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

