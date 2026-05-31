DuckDuckGo 'No AI' Search Surge: Traffic Hits 3x Mark As Users Move Away From Google’s AI-Integrated Results

Privacy-focused search engine DuckDuckGo has experienced a significant increase in user interest for its "No AI" search option following Google’s recent I/O event held on May 19th. The surge in traffic follows Google’s unveiling of a redesigned "intelligent" search experience, which introduced features such as AI-driven suggestions, support for follow-up queries, and enhanced integration with personal services like Gmail and Google Photos.

Growth in "No AI" Search Traffic Tripled

DuckDuckGo confirmed that visits to its "No AI" search page more than tripled in the days following Google's announcement. By May 28th, traffic had reached the 3x mark and has continued to rise, with visits consistently averaging approximately 84 per cent above the established baseline since May 19th. In response to this trend, DuckDuckGo is actively promoting new browser extensions for Chrome and Firefox that allow users to set the "No AI" search experience as their default. Gemini Omni Launched: Google Unveils New AI Video Generator at I/O 2026.

The "No AI" feature is specifically designed to remove AI-assisted answers, chat interfaces, and minimise the surfacing of AI-generated images. While DuckDuckGo does offer its own suite of artificial intelligence tools, these are automatically disabled for users who opt into the "No AI" experience. The company has further announced plans to integrate these "No AI" settings into its existing browser extensions for Chrome, Firefox, Edge, and Opera in the near future. Google Search AI Mode Expands to Over 40 New Countries, Adds Support for 36 More Languages.

Alternatives for Privacy-Conscious Users

The trend toward minimizing AI-generated search results has also benefited other privacy-centric platforms, such as the paid search engine Kagi. Kagi operates on a subscription model, offering limited searches for USD 5 per month or unlimited access for USD 10 per month. As a paid service, Kagi does not display advertisements and does not collect or sell user data, nor does it present AI-generated information unless specifically requested by the user.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 31, 2026 08:10 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).